Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Britannia ties up with Accenture to accelerate its digital transformation

Britannia collaborates with Accenture to accelerate its digital transformation

Business

Britannia ties up with Accenture to accelerate its digital transformation

Press Trust of India
Published on

Packaged-food major Britannia Industries has collaborated with the global IT and professional services company Accenture to accelerate its digital transformation across multiple retail channels. Accenture, through a digital transformation program, has helped Britannia Industries to accelerate innovation, capture value and improve the customer and supplier experience, a joint statement said.



“For Britannia’s large network of suppliers, this project will help streamline procurement and supply chain management, using SAP Ariba solutions to expedite digital onboarding, contract management and procurement processes,” it said. The new system has increased the visibility and accessibility of data across the organization and enabled deeper use of automation and analytics to guide business decisions.

Also read: Exotel bags USD 35 mn in Series C round

“By digitizing more than 80 manufacturing units and 50 warehouses, Britannia can significantly reduce IT operational costs and unlock capital for innovation and growth initiatives,” it said. Commenting on the development Britannia Executive Director & CFO N Venkataraman said, “we believe the digital transformation of our business, supported by Accenture, will play a pivotal role in growing our business at speed and scale with data-backed insights and operational efficiencies.”

“By transforming Britannia’s core operations, we have helped build a digital backbone that will not only benefit their entire value chain of suppliers, retailers and partners, but also creates a solid foundation for innovation and new growth opportunities in today’s integrated marketplace,” said Manish Gupta, managing director and lead for Accenture’s Products practice in India.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

KissanPro signs pact with Barakat Vegetable & Fruit to help farmers sell produces in Middle East

KissanPro signs pact with Barakat Vegetable & Fruit to help farmers sell produces in Middle East
By September 29, 2021
Leegality ties up with Government-run NeSL to offer digital debt documentation

Leegality ties up with Government-run NeSL to offer digital debt documentation
By September 29, 2021
Technology trends disrupting top 4 HR roles in post-COVID world

Technology trends disrupting top 4 HR roles in post-COVID world
By September 29, 2021
How water purifier brand Kent looks to transform India's IoT space

Business

How water purifier brand Kent looks to transform India’s IoT space
COVID-19 pandemic accelerated technology adoption by a decade: Kausambi Manjita

Startups

COVID-19 pandemic accelerated technology adoption by a decade: Kausambi Manjita
Yogi Adityanath bans meat, liquor trade in Mathura

News

Yogi Adityanath bans meat, liquor trade in Mathura
To Top
Loading...