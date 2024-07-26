ANSR, a leader in developing strategic Global Capability Centers (GCCs), and Accenture, a leading global professional services company, have announced an alliance to enhance the design, setup, and optimization of international teams for technology and business functions. Accenture has also made an equity investment in ANSR and will join the company’s board of directors.

This partnership combines ANSR’s expertise in building GCCs for Fortune 500 companies with Accenture’s extensive capabilities in enterprise reinvention. Vikram Ahuja, co-founder of ANSR, expressed enthusiasm about the alliance: “We are excited to be embarking on the next phase of ANSR’s growth with our strategic alliance with Accenture. Accenture’s leading-edge solutions, C-suite partnerships, and deep industry experience perfectly complement ANSR’s position as a trusted partner for the Fortune 500 and others in building, managing, and scaling Global Capability Centers. Together, we’ll equip companies to reinvent their business models by scaling GCCs using a strategic ‘best-sourcing’ approach.”









Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with significant operations in India, ANSR has pioneered the GCC space with end-to-end services. These services offer businesses the opportunity to efficiently build, manage, and scale GCCs in talent-rich hubs, providing comprehensive, enterprise-ready solutions for talent, workspace, HR, and GCC operations.

Paul Jeruchimowitz, a senior managing director with Accenture Strategy, highlighted the benefits of GCCs in today’s talent-challenged environment: “GCCs have become an effective way for global organizations to tap into valuable, diverse talent networks, drive long-term growth and innovation, and ensure resilience – all while maintaining their distinct corporate cultures and values. Our collaboration with ANSR builds on our global technology, talent, and industry capabilities with specific services tailored to companies looking to take advantage of a GCC as part of their talent strategy.”

The services will leverage Accenture’s technology, data, AI-powered capabilities, and innovative architecture. This will enable clients to run their GCCs as effectively as Accenture operates its global delivery centres, allowing global organizations to tap new sources of talent, accelerate reinvention efforts, and drive growth.