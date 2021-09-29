ISB’s DLabs ties up with Toronto Business Development Centre

The Toronto Business Development Centre (TBDC), announced its partnership with DLabs, the business incubator in Indian School of Business, to help more Indian entrepreneurs launch their start-ups in Canada.









DLabs was set up by the Indian School of Business (ISB) with the objective of strengthening entrepreneurship and fostering innovation among the young in India including its student and alumni community. Dlabs (Supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India) works with a diverse set of stakeholders to mutually collaborate and design custom programs to target start-ups that require business model innovation for scaling up their operations. The programs delve deeper into the nuances of business and help the entrepreneurs broaden their perspectives and insights.

While addressing the media, Vikram Khurana, Chair, Toronto Business Development Centre said, “TBDC works with marquee incubators throughout India to help founders in their expansion globally through Canada. With our partnership with DLabs, at the prestigious Indian School of Business, we hope to welcome innovative founders wanting to expand to Canada and the Americas.”

DLabs programs supported ventures in the high priority sectors such as clean energy, healthcare, financial inclusion, education, smart cities, agri-tech, climate solver, sustainability, etc.

“Many good ideas don’t see the light of the day because they don’t have support in markets outside India and given the support and help they would do wonders. We want to change that through our partnership.” Mr. Saumya Kumar, Director, DLabs Incubator Association, Indian School of Business.