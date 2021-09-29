Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

ISB’s DLabs ties up with Toronto Business Development Centre

ISB's DLabs ties up with Toronto Business Development Centre

Business

ISB’s DLabs ties up with Toronto Business Development Centre

Rakesh Jha
Published on

The Toronto Business Development Centre (TBDC), announced its partnership with DLabs, the business incubator in Indian School of Business, to help more Indian entrepreneurs launch their start-ups in Canada.




DLabs was set up by the Indian School of Business (ISB) with the objective of strengthening entrepreneurship and fostering innovation among the young in India including its student and alumni community. Dlabs (Supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India) works with a diverse set of stakeholders to mutually collaborate and design custom programs to target start-ups that require business model innovation for scaling up their operations. The programs delve deeper into the nuances of business and help the entrepreneurs broaden their perspectives and insights.

While addressing the media, Vikram Khurana, Chair, Toronto Business Development Centre said, “TBDC works with marquee incubators throughout India to help founders in their expansion globally through Canada. With our partnership with DLabs, at the prestigious Indian School of Business, we hope to welcome innovative founders wanting to expand to Canada and the Americas.”

DLabs programs supported ventures in the high priority sectors such as clean energy, healthcare, financial inclusion, education, smart cities, agri-tech, climate solver, sustainability, etc.

“Many good ideas don’t see the light of the day because they don’t have support in markets outside India and given the support and help they would do wonders. We want to change that through our partnership.” Mr. Saumya Kumar, Director, DLabs Incubator Association, Indian School of Business.


Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

KissanPro signs pact with Barakat Vegetable & Fruit to help farmers sell produces in Middle East

KissanPro signs pact with Barakat Vegetable & Fruit to help farmers sell produces in Middle East
By September 29, 2021
Leegality ties up with Government-run NeSL to offer digital debt documentation

Leegality ties up with Government-run NeSL to offer digital debt documentation
By September 29, 2021
Technology trends disrupting top 4 HR roles in post-COVID world

Technology trends disrupting top 4 HR roles in post-COVID world
By September 29, 2021
How water purifier brand Kent looks to transform India's IoT space

Business

How water purifier brand Kent looks to transform India’s IoT space
COVID-19 pandemic accelerated technology adoption by a decade: Kausambi Manjita

Startups

COVID-19 pandemic accelerated technology adoption by a decade: Kausambi Manjita
Yogi Adityanath bans meat, liquor trade in Mathura

News

Yogi Adityanath bans meat, liquor trade in Mathura
To Top
Loading...