Civil aviation ministry asks users to update DigiYatra app

Business

Press Trust of India
Published on

The civil aviation ministry on Friday asked users to update the DigiYatra app to address app cache issues. The ministry’s clarifications came a day after fintech firm BharatPe’s co-founder Ashneer Grover tweeted that DigiYatra “won’t work after new update”.



In a series of tweets, the ministry said the shared boarding pass QR code is available on the home screen of the app, so that passengers can easily scan it at the airport entry gate. Passengers can also go to the device folder, search and open the airline issued boarding pass PDF. “Android users are requested to update to version 2.0.1 which takes care of the app cache issues. Apple iOS App users, are also requested update to version 2.0.2 which is now available on the App Store.

“Once you scan/ upload the boarding pass, a pop up window allows you to directly share the boarding pass to the Airport,” it said. In another tweet, the ministry also appreciated the feedback given by Grover, saying it only helps to make the app work better for travellers. “Hey DigiYatra users ! The app won’t work after new update. (You won’t be able to share the uploaded boarding pass). Reinstall, re-register and then upload your boarding before going to the airport. Save yourself last minute inconvenience,” Grover had tweeted on Thursday and also tagged the ministry as well as Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

DigiYatra allows paperless entry for passengers at airports and the passenger data is automatically processed based on a facial recognition system at various checkpoints, including at security check areas. It has been rolled at various airports.


