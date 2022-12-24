Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Covid: Random testing of international arriving passengers begins at Delhi airport

Covid: Random testing of international arriving passengers begins at Delhi airport

COVID19

Covid: Random testing of international arriving passengers begins at Delhi airport

Press Trust of India
Published on

The random coronavirus testing of international arriving passengers started at Delhi airport on Saturday as the authorities step up measures to prevent possible spread of the infection in the country. Two per cent of passengers arriving in each international flight will be subject to random coronavirus testing at airports from Saturday.



Such travellers in each flight shall be identified by the airlines concerned and after submitting the sample, passengers will be allowed to leave the airport.
Thermal screening will be done for all passengers at the point of entry and those found to be symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated. The testing of the international arriving passengers started in the morning, according to an airport official.

Also read: Northern Arc investment fund gets Rs 65 cr funding from BIO

“We are Ready! Your safety is our priority. 2% random sampling for international arriving passengers will commence today from 10 AM at T3, at no cost to the passengers,” Delhi airport said in a tweet in the morning. It also urged everyone to cooperate with the on-ground staff during the testing procedures.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Onpassive Globally Launches Its First Set Of Disruptive Solution

Technology

Onpassive Globally Launches Its First Set Of Disruptive Solution
Nuvepro and Trainocate to offer experiential learning platform for 16000 IT professionals over the next 12 months

Startups

Nuvepro, Trainocate offer experiential learning to IT professionals 
Food-tech venture Pluckk records ~5mn USD annualised revenue run rate in October 2022

Startups

Foodtech venture Pluckk has record revenue run rate in October 2022
To Top
Loading...