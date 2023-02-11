Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Sebi proposes changes in norms pertaining to non-convertible securities

Sebi proposes changes in norms pertaining to non-convertible securities

Business

Sebi proposes changes in norms pertaining to non-convertible securities

Press Trust of India
Published on

Markets regulator Sebi plans to introduce the concept of general information and key information documents as well as other reforms in regulations pertaining to issuance and listing of non-convertible securities.



Sebi (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021 (NCS Regulations) were notified in August 2021. The watchdog has issued a consultation paper on proposal for introduction of the concept of General Information Document (GID) and Key Information Document (KID), mandatory listing of debt securities of listed issuers and other reforms under the NCS Regulations.

Also read: Civil aviation ministry asks users to update DigiYatra app

“… certain provisions of the NCS Regulations are being reviewed and additional provisions are proposed to be introduced, in order to provide ease of doing business to the issuers, safeguard the interests of the investors and at the same time increase transparency in the market by encouraging issuances of debt securities in the listed space,” it said. Comments have been sought on the consultation paper till February 24. Sebi is looking to ensure parity between initial disclosures required to be made in a prospectus for public issuance of debt securities/ non-convertible redeemable preference shares (NCRPS) and a placement memorandum for private placement of non-convertible securities proposed to be listed.

Besides, the idea is to introduce the concepts of GID and KID for private placement of non-convertible securities and commercial papers that are proposed to be listed. Among others, Sebi has proposed that the GID will be valid for a period of one year. The period will commence from the date of opening of the first offer of non-convertible securities under that GID.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sebi proposes changes in norms pertaining to non-convertible securities

Sebi proposes changes in norms pertaining to non-convertible securities
By February 11, 2023
Civil aviation ministry asks users to update DigiYatra app

Civil aviation ministry asks users to update DigiYatra app
By February 11, 2023
Public feedback invited for fact check by PIB to strengthen due diligence under IT Rules: MoS IT

Public feedback invited for fact check by PIB to strengthen due diligence under IT Rules: MoS IT
By February 11, 2023
Laundromat SaaS startup Turns raises $500K pre-seed round led by Better Capital

Funding News

Laundromat SaaS startup Turns raises $500K pre-seed round
GetVantage partners with IPV to invest INR 200 crore in 500+ businesses over the next 12 months

Funding News

GetVantage partners with IPV to invest 200 crores in 500 businesses
Ahmedabad-based AI-enabled Ed-tech start-up 'Prepseed.com' secures funding

EdTech

Ahmedabad-based AI-enabled Ed-tech start-up ‘Prepseed.com’ secures funding
To Top
Loading...