Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Commerce Ministry recommends imposing anti-dumping duty on vinyl tiles frm China, Taiwan

Commerce Ministry recommends imposing anti-dumping duty on vinyl tiles frm China, Taiwan

Business

Commerce Ministry recommends imposing anti-dumping duty on vinyl tiles frm China, Taiwan

Press Trust of India
Published on

The Commerce Ministry has the recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on vinyl tiles coming from China and Taiwan for five years to guard domestic players from cheap imports from these countries.



The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended the duty on imports of ‘Vinyl Tiles other than in roll or sheet form’ from these countries after concluding in its probe that the product has been exported at dumped prices into India, which impacted the domestic industry. “The Authority recommends imposition of the anti-dumping duty on the imports … originating in or exported from the subject countries, for five years,” the directorate has said in a notification.

Also read: Revolutionizing commute technology Hyd-based start-up- SEPAL bags Rs50 lakhs funding from Peyush Bansal on Shark Tank India

In the market parlance, the product is known as luxury vinyl tiles, or PVC flooring tiles. It mimics the appearance of the natural materials. It is used for covering the floors in the residential and the commercial buildings. DGTR conducted the probe following a complaint from Welspun Flooring Ltd, Welspun Global Brands Ltd, Welspun India Ltd. The directorate works under the ministry.

The recommended duty is USD 2.05 per sq meter and USD 1.44 per sq meter. The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose the duty. The imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) regime. The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ISS India Aims for Growth through Innovation and Technology Partnerships; Recent MoU with SINE IIT Bombay to Support Start-ups

ISS India Aims for Growth through Innovation and Technology Partnerships; Recent MoU with SINE IIT Bombay to Support Start-ups
By January 27, 2023
Okinawa Autotech's first R&D Center in Italy, Europe

Okinawa Autotech, Tacita launch first R&D Center in Italy
By January 27, 2023
India needs to lead and set global agenda on smuggling: Report

India needs to lead and set global agenda on smuggling: Report
By January 27, 2023
Self Reliant India Fund backs Anicut Capital with its commitment of Rs. 75 crores for equity fund

Funding News

Self Reliant India Fund backs Anicut Capital with Rs 75 crores
Alisshaa Ohri to Represent India at the Mrs. Universe 2022

Culture

Alisshaa Ohri to Represent India at the Mrs. Universe 2022
Laundromat SaaS startup Turns raises $500K pre-seed round led by Better Capital

Funding News

Laundromat SaaS startup Turns raises $500K pre-seed round
To Top
Loading...