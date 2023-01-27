Experience Future Home Technologies at the 4th Edition of Smart Home Expo in New Delhi

Smart Home Expo, the premier trade show and conference for smart home technology, is excited to announce its fourth edition, to be held on May 4, 5, and 6, 2023 at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The expo will showcase the latest and most innovative smart home technology from over 250+ global brands in the industry, including smart technology for homes, hotels, and building automation.









The Smart Home Expo is India’s largest comprehensive trade show and conference for smart home technology, attracting over 15,000 visitors and delegates from India and neighboring countries. The expo will feature a wide range of products and services, including smart lighting and energy management systems, home security and surveillance systems, home automation systems, home entertainment systems, and more. This year, the expo will have an expanded program of events, including the Smart Home Expo Conference, which will cover the latest trends and innovations in the industry. The Smart Space Awards 2023 will recognize and honor the industry’s best and brightest for their contributions to the field of smart home technology. The Smart Building Summit will provide attendees with an in-depth understanding of the latest advancements in the industry.

Additionally, the expo will feature a variety of informative and engaging events such as the System Integrators Forum, AV Forum, Lighting Connect, Archi Connect, Pre-Fixed B2B Meetings, Start-Up POD, Consumer Electronics Summit, and Smart Tech Talks, providing attendees with ample opportunity to discover the latest in smart technology and its applications. Visitors will have the opportunity to see the latest products and technologies on display, as well as attend educational sessions and workshops. Exhibitors will showcase products and services such as Home Automation Solutions, Lighting, Smart Switches, Audio Video products, Home Entertainment Solutions, IoT Devices, Projectors, Display Solutions, Smart Locks, Smart Appliances, Smart lights, Heating and Air conditioning, Smart TVs, Computer,, Security, and IP Camera Systems, Consumer Electronics and many more. The expo will also feature smart office solutions, building automation systems, smart pool automation, and solutions for system integrators, builders, dealers, distributors, architects and interior designers.

Last year, the expo featured over 140+ brands, attracted 12,000+ visitors, had 50+ speakers, and had a 99% repeat exhibitor rate. The expo also featured over 10+ trainings and workshops. Previous attendees have spoken highly of the expo, with Ankita Karwa, Marketing Manager of BenQ India saying, “Actually, the response has been quite positive. We weren’t prepared for the volume of visitors we received, and the event has exceeded our expectations in terms of both quality and quantity.” Anubhuti Ahuja, DGM of Corporate Strategy and Product Management at Polycab India, also shared her positive experience, stating, “It was better than we anticipated, and there was genuine interest in the products on display. Our staff was stretched thin trying to accommodate everyone who showed interest.” Ravindra Shet, Senior Director at Samsung Electronics “I’ve been attending the Smart Home Expo since it first began, and I’m thrilled to see it grow into such a major technology event. Good luck to organsier in their upcoming exhibition.”

The expo is being endorsed and supported by CEDIA, KNX India, IALD , the Institute of Indian Interior Designers, the Indian Institute of Architects, and the Electronic Security Association of India. Admission to the expo is free for all visitors, but attendees must register in advance. The expo will be open to the public on May 4th and 5th from 10 AM to 6 PM, and May 6th from 10 AM to 4 PM. “We are thrilled to host the fourth edition of the Smart Home Expo in New Delhi and to provide attendees with the opportunity to explore the latest and most innovative smart home technology from around the globe,” said, organizer World Media and Expo LLP. “Last year’s expo was a huge success, and this year we’re expecting even more participating brands and visitors, as well as an expanded program of events and sessions.

The addition of events such as the Smart Home Expo Conference, Smart Space Awards 2023, Smart Home Tech Talk, and the various forums and summits, will provide attendees with a diverse range of information and opportunities to learn about and discuss the latest trends and innovations in the industry.” “We’re confident that attendees will leave the expo with a better understanding of the latest advancements in the industry and how they can improve their homes and businesses.”