Amazon to increase prime membership fee in India. Check details

Amazon will soon be hiking its prime membership charges in India. The e-commerce giant has confirmed this on its official website but hasn’t confirmed the date of price revision so far.









As per the Amazin support page, the price of the yearly subscription will increase by 50 per cent to Rs 1,499 from the current Rs 999. The monthly price of Amazon Prime will be increased to Rs 179 from the current price of Rs 129. The quarterly plan will be vailable at Rs 459 from the earlier price of Rs 329.

“The price of Prime memberships in IN (India) is being revised from ₹999 to ₹1,499 (annual plan), ₹329 to ₹459 (3-month plan), and ₹129 to ₹179 (monthly plan),” the company said in a statement

“Since the launch 5 years ago in India, Prime has continued to increase the value it offers members. Prime provides an unparalleled combination of shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits to make life more convenient and entertaining every single day, and we continue to invest in making Prime even more valuable for customers,” it added.

The e-tailer has confirmed that it will not charge extra on your existing plan and when your free trial or membership period ends, it will automatically charge for the next membership period.

“Existing Prime members can continue their membership for the duration their membership plan is at the current price. However, after the price change, you can choose to renew your membership at the new price,” the company said.

Members also get access to 70 million songs ad-free with Amazon Music, free access to a rotating selection of thousands of books with Prime Reading as well as Prime Early Access to sale events, new product launches, and Lightning Deals as well as access to global shopping events Prime Day.

Content consumption has grown manifold in the last few years, especially amid the pandemic. OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and Zee5 have seen significant growth in user numbers. Amazon Prime Video has been bolstering its play in the content space in India.

Recently, Amazon announced the launch of Prime Video Channels – a marketplace that brings content providers like discovery+, Lionsgate Play and Eros Now on one platform – in India.