As the much-anticipated Amazon Prime Day 2024 approaches, shoppers are gearing up for an unparalleled shopping extravaganza on July 20 and 21. This year, Amazon promises an even more thrilling experience with exciting new product launches, blockbuster entertainment, and some of the year’s best deals. With Amazon Pay, the excitement and benefits only multiply, making it your ultimate companion for Prime Day. Here’s why you should be thrilled about Amazon Pay’s exclusive offers this Prime Day:

Shop Big and Earn Big

Prime Day is synonymous with fantastic deals, and Amazon Pay sweetens the pot. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card customers can enjoy a flat 5% cashback on all Prime Day purchases. This is in addition to the card’s existing up to 5% unlimited reward benefits. If you haven’t yet availed of this card, Prime Day is the perfect time to do so. Apply during Prime Day and receive a welcome bonus of up to INR 2,750* with Prime membership or INR 2,000* without Prime. (*T&C apply)









Uber Rides Get Rewarded

Your Prime Day savings extend beyond shopping. Continue to hail rides with Uber and pay using your Amazon Pay balance to earn a remarkable 5% cashback. This includes 4% as Uber credit and 1% as Amazon Pay cashback, letting you save on future rides and Amazon.in purchases.

Effortless Financing

Don’t let budget constraints dampen your Prime Day enthusiasm. Amazon Pay offers no-cost EMI options for select products using SBI Credit Cards, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Cards, Bajaj Finserv EMI cards, debit cards, or EMI transactions. This means you can spread the cost of your Prime Day haul without breaking the bank, allowing you to snag those big-ticket items stress-free.

Travel Deals to Take You Places

Prime Day is the perfect time to plan your next vacation. Book flights, buses, trains, and hotels on Amazon.in and enjoy exclusive deals and discounts of up to 45%. To add to the convenience, free cancellations on train tickets ensure you can book worry-free. This Prime Day, make your travel dreams a reality at a fraction of the cost.

Win Cashback on Utility Payments

Amazon Pay extends its rewards to everyday transactions as well. Pay your bills or recharge and stand a chance to win cashback of up to INR 1,000. Additionally, you can enjoy cashback of up to INR 2,500 on gaming, entertainment, and more subscriptions. Don’t miss out on the all-new Amazon Pay ICICI FasTag, which comes with an INR 100 cashback, making your travels even more rewarding.

Unlock Savings with Prime Madness

Amazon India returns with its highly anticipated Prime Day, promising Prime members the chance to discover joy with savings, great deals, and new launches from leading brands and small businesses. Not a member yet? Join Prime Annual at INR 1,499 for one year, Prime Lite at INR 799 for one year, or Prime Shopping Edition at INR 399 for one year at amazon.in/prime. Membership benefits include free and fast delivery, unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV shows with Prime Video, more than 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music, a free rotating selection of over 3,000 e-books, magazines and comics with Prime Reading, and monthly free-in-game content with Prime Gaming.

Prime Membership: A Lifestyle Upgrade

Prime Membership offers more than just shopping; it’s a comprehensive lifestyle upgrade. From entertainment to everyday conveniences, Prime benefits enhance your daily life in numerous ways. This Prime Day, gear up to unlock extra joy and maximize your savings with Amazon Pay.