Flipkart Wholesale app logs 75 pc month-on-month growth in customer base

Press Trust of India
Published on

Flipkart Wholesale app, which currently offers fashion products to retailers in 23 cities, witnessed 75 per cent month-on-month growth in customer base since its launch in September, according to a statement. Encouraging trends have emerged from retailers in small towns who have opted for e-commerce as a preferred mode to do business at ease, the statement said, adding that one in every five customers on Flipkart Wholesale is from Tier 2 or Tier 3 cities. Flipkart Wholesale has seen huge success with 90 per cent month-on-month growth in transactions on its platform since its launch, reflecting kiranas’ trust in the Flipkart group, the statement further said.




“Flipkart Wholesale app records 75 per cent month-on-month growth in customer base and over 95 per cent are from tier 2 and tier 3 cities across nine states in the country,” the statement added. Flipkart Group’s B2B businesses — Flipkart Wholesale and Best Price cash-and-carry stores — have seen an increased uptake of e-commerce in 2020, it noted. Commenting on increased adoption of e-commerce at Flipkart’s B2B businesses this year, Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice-President and Head, Flipkart Wholesale and Walmart India, said, “We have consistently worked towards creating an ecosystem that serves kiranas’ growing needs and helping Indian MSMEs access the pan-India market more effectively and we will step up our efforts in the coming year as well”.

Flipkart Wholesale app recorded 75 per cent month-on-month growth in customer base since its launch in September. The wholesale app that currently offers fashion products — clothing, footwear and accessories — to retailers across 23 cities has just launched the grocery category in NCR on its platform.


