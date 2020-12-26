Technology
IDEMIA to roll-out new generation biometric cards in second half of 2021
The new generation biometric cards, F.CODE Gen2, for IDEMIA and ZWIPE Pay ONE technology platform for ZWIPE will be ready to roll-out in the second half of 2021. It will deliver state-of-the-art performance and security, as per market and schemes’ requirements.distribution
With the growing global demand for contactless payments, biometric cards are best placed to ensure secure, hygienic and convenient payments. The exclusive partnership and distribution and agreement between IDEMIA and ZWIPE is set to promote biometric card as the reference for tomorrow’s contactless payments.
IDEMIA leverages its unique combination of payment, biometric technologies, and expertise to drive adoption, and accelerate market growth together with ZWIPE. Amanda Gourbault, IDEMIA’s Executive Vice-President Financial Institutions, said that with this generation of biometric cards, the company wants to shape the future of payment and to offer an unparalleled and affordable technological experience, accessible to all. “We are proud that IDEMIA’s cutting-edge technology can deliver a new, more secure user experience to the market. Our ambition is to make biometric cards a reality, and more than ever, we are on the right track.”
Andre Lovestam, CEO of ZWIPE, said the ICCN security certificate from EMVCo is an important step towards offering ZWIPE Pay ONE to its global customer network. “This disruptive biometric technology platform, combined with our deep technical and market expertise, is what makes ZWIPE the natural One Stop Shop for all smart card manufacturers aiming to meet the soaring demand from issuers and consumers for a more convenient, truly contact free payment experience.”
The ICCN1 security certificate is a key milestone towards the next generation biometric card and confirms IDEMIA’s outstanding expertise in the field of payments and biometrics. The biometric payment chip complies with the most demanding performance and security criteria for a safe and convenient payment experience.