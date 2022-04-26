Connect with us

Rishabh Pant partners 90+ My Tuition App to promote fun and affordable learning

Business

Rakesh Jha
Published on

90+ My Tuition App, a leading ed-tech start-up, has launched its new TVC with ace wicket-keeper and batsman Rishabh Pant highlighting how education could be fun and interesting.




The newly-launched 60-second TVC highlights the central thought “Score Karo, Hero Bano” alluding to the fact that scoring is important in exams as well as cricket. 90+ My Tuition App has made learning fun through its simplified textbook content in a digital format. The company has collaborated with BenchMark International, an advertising agency for the TVC, which clearly puts across the message of affordable and fun learning provided by 90+ My Tuition app and its attempt to make digital education reachable to all.

Rishab Pant came on board as the National Brand Ambassador for the 90+ My Tuition App in September 2021. Pant’s knack for scoring centuries on-field and the company’s determination to help students score 90+ in exams made it a seamless connection. The 90+ My Tuition App has a curriculum tailored to the exam patterns of CBSE and several state boards, making it easier for the students to excel in the exams.

On the launch of the new TVC, Vingish Vijay, Founder of 90+ My Tuition App says, “On the launch of the new TVC, Vingish Vijay, Founder of 90+ My Tuition App says, “We are extremely happy to take forward our association with Rishab Pant ahead with our very first TVC. Our main agenda through this TVC was to put across the fact that textbook learning can be digital and fun. We are extremely happy to partner with Benchmark International who could help us put this vision to life.”

The TVC, which was shot and conceptualised by BenchMark International, demonstrates the cricketer’s fun and goofy attitude apart from his acting talent. On this Gopinath Menon, Director, BenchMark International said, ”Our new TVC very well aligns with the idea of 90+ My Tuition app. It will be a delight for audiences to see Pant in this new avatar. The ad is showcasing Pant’s acting ability while also demonstrating his playful side. The coolest aspect is that he also contributed ideas in conceptualising the script.”


