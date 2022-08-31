LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional networking platform, announced that it recently onboarded India’s top athletes and sports personalities on the platform as LinkedIn influencers, as part of a global collective of 500+ of the world’s foremost thinkers, leaders, and innovators.

These established athletes and sports personalities include Mithali Raj, Ravindra Jadeja, Abhinav Bindra, Shiva Keshavan, Avani Lekhara, Bhaichung Bhutia, and Rishabh Pant.









These distinguished sports professionals have successfully carved a niche for themselves in the fields of cricket, football, shooting, and luge. They have represented the country at international forums winning numerous accolades, widespread recognition, and immense national pride. As part of the LinkedIn influencer community, these sports personalities are engaging with the platform’s over 850 million members by underlining key takeaways from their personal journeys. They are using the power of their voices to highlight the importance of mental health, diversity, and inclusion in sports, while also sharing their learnings and tips on how to develop a career in sports.

“LinkedIn has always been a space for everyone, and now sporting professionals have discovered the platform as a place to share different facets of who they are,” said Pooja Chhabria, APAC Creator Management Lead, LinkedIn. “By bringing eminent athletes and sports personalities on board, we are aiming for their rich experience to educate and inspire young athletes and varied professional communities. We are excited to witness these sporting legends build their professional networks, spotlight the world of sports, and unlock new opportunities for themselves and their followers,” she added.

Other athletes shared light on how platforms like Linkedin provided them with a means to connect on a professional level. “There weren’t many means to connect on a professional level. LinkedIn has removed that barrier by allowing me to plan how my off-the-field career progresses in the future,” said Mithali Raj, former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team at Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). “For me, LinkedIn is the perfect platform to share my experiences and opinions and connect with like-minded people, while allowing me to go beyond the sports community and reach out to a broader audience,” added Raj.

Former Indian Football player and captain, Bhaichung Bhutia said: “LinkedIn has made it possible for me to share my learnings and experiences from the world of football with professionals from different backgrounds. Through my posts, I’m able to share what I’ve learned, what’s happening with my football academy, and inspire anyone who wants to follow their passion and dreams.”