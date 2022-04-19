90+ My Tuition App named Edu-Tech Icon of the Year

90+ My Tuition App, India’s best in-class Tuition App is excited to announce that it has been conferred with the prestigious Edu-Tech Icon of the Year award at Twentyfour Brand Awards by Finance Minister of Kerala, KN Balagopal.









The Award was held to recognize the efforts and achievements of exceptional entrepreneurs and organizations who are working in the field of entrepreneurship development from education, film, sports, business, medicine, etc. 90+ My Tuition App has been awarded for its excellence in the field of Ed-tech by launching new innovative initiatives like its virtual labs.

“We at 90+ My Tuition App feel honoured to have received the Edu-Tech Icon of the Year award. To stand together with such brilliant companies on this platform is a privilege and we would like to thank Twentyfour News for this opportunity. We at 90+ My Tuition App think that every child has the right to quality education. We are dedicated to providing high-quality digital learning to all students on a limited budget. Our goal is to digitize teaching; thus we’ve created animated video content based on textbooks and virtual labs for students.” said Vingish Vijay, Founder & Creator of 90+ My Tuition App.

Recently, 90+ My Tuition App also launched virtual labs to help students understand difficult scientific concepts in a fun and engaging way. They also launched ‘90+ Connect’, which is another initiative to produce young edupreneurs to whom the company will provide needful resources and guidance. 90+ My Tuition App is an ed-tech start-up founded by Vingish Vijay in 2018 with the aim of educating India affordably. The company offers CBSE and 14 state

board curriculum tuition at a competitive price. Because of its high-quality, affordable services, the firm was successful in attracting over five lakh subscribers in its first year. Owing to the immense success it received in the country, it has expanded its services to CBSE students in the GCC nations.