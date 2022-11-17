As university season begins, thousands of students are going to college either within the country outside their hometowns or abroad, and it’s a new, somewhat challenging, and eye-opening experience. Naturally, they would require assistance. University Living, a leading global student housing platform, has released a new report analysing students’ requirements in the post-admission phase, and the insights are interesting.

The report reveals that 70% of students rely on student accommodation platforms to help with their post-admission needs. In fact, this percentage has increased significantly since last year, when only 50% of students required assistance after admission.

Interestingly, the report showed that there had been a 60% surge in accommodation requirements among students compared to last year. Some of the primary reasons for this include the global housing crisis, supply-side challenges, construction challenges during the lockdown, inflation impact, and decreased viability of the plan/project that have resulted in redefining capital investments.

University Living also assessed the requirements based on gender, and the analysis showed that on face value, it was a 60:40 ratio of female to male in most countries. However, some countries also had an 80:20 ratio.

When it came to the regions with maximum demand for post-admission help, University Living’s report revealed that the Indian subcontinent, Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East were the places where most students needed assistance. Within India, besides the metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai, demand for post-admission requirements has skyrocketed in Raipur, Nagpur, Indore, Trivandrum, Kochi, Moga, Yamuna Nagar, and Meerut.

Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO, University Living said, “Once students are accepted into their dream universities, they often require help with the other elements to be considered before moving. Our latest report offers in-depth insights into how many students require help and the aspect they need help with, among other things. Accommodation plays an integral role in the university experience, so one of the tips for students is to book early and find a place that caters to their needs. It’s also essential to verify whether the platform is authentic. We have compiled nearly every aspect related to it with several tips for students to know before university. University Living, as always, remains committed to providing students with best-in-class services to elevate their college experience.”

Incepted in 2015, University Living is an intelligent retrieval platform that offers a global student housing managed marketplace. It helps students across the globe find suitable and secure accommodation near their university campuses.While student accommodation is at its core, they are also focused on easing the entire student journey and making it a seamless experience. Headquartered in Delhi, they have a 180+ member strong team that works towards reinventing their services to better the user experience and digitally transform the overseas education journey.