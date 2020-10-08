Winuall raises Rs 14.7 crore to digitize learning experience for students

Winuall has raised Rs 14.7 crore and aims to democratize technology infrastructure for offline small and medium institutes. The online education platform raised the capital from Prime Venture Partners, BEENEXT, Ramakant Sharma and other angel investors. It also wants to digitize the whole learning experience for students with online study material, assessments and live classes. The startup will use fresh capital to enhance product capabilities and hire across technology, product, AI and business development teams.









Coaching is a $80 billion industry in India and is growing at 15 per cent per annum. While self-paced education has witnessed a massive transformation in the last couple of years, the tutoring industry has not evolved over the past few decades. COVID-19 has accelerated the digital transformation of the tutoring industry forcing individual tutors to adopt technology, and to increase their reach and teach with more advanced methods. As such, Winuall is planning to add over 20,000 coaching institutes and serve more than three million students across India cities by the end of 2021.

Ashwini Purohit, CEO Winuall, believes digital tools will become an integral part of the learning experience and evolve the education system in a massive way going forward. “With the ongoing pandemic, this investment is a testament to how newer trends of online learning will emerge in the times to come,” Purohit said. “Our aim is to enable tutors in India to go digital and improve the quality of learning for students. We want to empower the tutors and coaching institutes to remain independent by building and retaining their own brand name through our platform.” Shripati Acharya, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners, said the tutoring market is at a significant inflection point. Acharya said there are a lot of tutors who want to manage their own student interactions and develop and independent identity. “Winuall is facilitating this by helping tutors and coaching institutes to go digital, providing them with content and performance improvement recommendations using AI. Winuall is backed by an outstanding team with passionate founders who have a deep understanding of teh tutoring and education space.” The Founder and Managing Partner BEENEXT, Teruhide Sato believes there is tremendous opportunity in the online tutoring market. Sato said Edu-tech like many other sectors will play a crucial role in shaping and impacting a more digitally connected future.

For students, Winuall provides state-of-the-art analytics of their performance and solutions to enhance it. Students use the app to learn concepts, take quizzes, work on the recommendations provided by the app and engage with their peers.