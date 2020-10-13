Aakash Edu TV to provide premium coaching sessions for students preparing for JEE, NEET

Airtel Digital TV in collaboration with Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) has launched dedicated TV channels for students preparing for medical and engineering entrance exams. Students can prepare for JEE and NEET through LIVE interactive classes available on Aakash Edu TV.

At just Rs 247 per month, students preparing for JEE can interactive classes on Airtel DTH Channel No. 467 and NEE preparation on Airtel DTH Channel No. 478. Students can avail a wide range of benefits across India. It brings about access to Aakash’s high quality test preparation highly accessible by taking it to over 17 million Airtel Digital TV customers, in particular, it benefits students in smaller towns and villages who have limited access to broadband and internet. Learning on the biggest screen (TV) in the home makes the experience better for students. Moreover, in today’s times of social distancing requirements, it helps students access the top coaching center’s classes from the safety and comfort of their homes.









Sunil Taldar, Director Homes Bharti Airtel, said they are delighted to offer high quality Ed-tech content to their 17 million DTH customers across the country in an affordable and simple way, helping millions of aspiring students to realize their dreams of clearing Medical and Engineering entrance exams using high quality test preparation offered through Aakash EduTV on Airtel DTH platform. He said the partnership underscores the high potential for innovation in DTH and improving lives of their customers by offering value added digital services.

Aakash Chaudhry, Director and CEO of AESL, said they are committed to providing the best of the facilities to deserving students across the country. “We will now be able to convert the dream of every boy and girl who wants to become a doctor or engineer into reality. This program transcends geographical boundaries and does away with the dependence on modern gadgets and internet facility,” Chaudhry said.

Furthermore, the institute aims to help students in their quest to achieve academic success. It has a centralized in-house process for curriculum and content development, and faculty training and monitoring led by its National Academic Team.