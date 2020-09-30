ConveGenius launches AI-based assessments in Madhya Pradesh

ConveGenius in collaboration with Rajya Shikha Kendra has launched its AI-based assessments model in Madhya Pradesh. The entire curriculum for the state’s home learning program, known as Hamara Ghar, Hamara Vidhyalaya, is being assessed through their assessment bots which are already operational in 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh. It has reached over 15 lakh students in the last one month.









Shashank Pandey, Co-founder and President of ConveGenius said the learning solution is a major milestone that will strengthen the state’s pedagogy and achieve better outcomes in learning. Through this collaboration, Pandey said ConveGenius makes another move in establishing their role as #EdTechforNayaBharat for reaching out to the bottom 100 million students. KPS Tomar, Head of Assessment Cell Rajya Shiksha Kendra, said the state government has access to individual and collective reports of students through ConveGenius’ Impact dashboards. He said the dashboards presents comprehensive data on engagement and learning metrics to show a real-time geographical scope of students who are either learning or have completed their weekly modules.

Garima Batra, Partner at Boston Consulting Group highlighted that within two weeks of the state-wide roll out, over 11 lakh students of elementary grades have begun taking the weekly assessments. “And for once, we have valuable learning outcome data on where children stand, after all the learning material they have been provided with through Hamara Ghar, Hamara Vidhyalaya,” Batra said. “The interface is very intuitive and engaging, and children feel like they are talking to their teachers. The potential of the product to positively impact student learning outcomes is very strong.”

The EdTech social enterprise uses WhatsApp replacing LIVE lessons as a home learning model for students belonging to the government and low-fee private schools. It believes that there is a large section of India that does not have access to smartphones, let alone high-quality internet. Even the ones with a single smartphone in the family cannot afford high-speed internet, leaving a majority of students on the wrong side of the digital divide. In such a context, WhatsApp becomes the most reliable and scalable medium of learning dissemination. WhatsApp works with basic internet plans, it amounts to a plausible solution for under-served communities and remote areas.

As such ConveGenius has further evolved its tech stack to be able to store learning data of multiple students using a single WhatsApp number. It increases the solution’s accessibility multifold as children of a family can now use a single smartphone to study, assess and track their learning. The frictionless onboarding and gamified learning approach of WhatsApp lessons make it highly engaging for students. The chat-bot developed by ConveGenius interacts with students in their preferred language, making it further easier for children to learn.