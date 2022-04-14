Connect with us

Govt approves 61 proposals of over Rs 19,000 cr under PLI scheme for textiles

Business

Press Trust of India
Published on

The government on Thursday said it has approved 61 applications with an investment potential of over Rs 19,000 crore under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for textiles.



Textile Secretary U P Singh said that a total of 67 proposals were received under the PLI scheme for the textiles sector. The proposed investment expected from the approved applicants is Rs 19,077 crore and the projected turnover is Rs 184,917 crore, Singh said.

The government had approved the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles products — MMF Apparel, MMF Fabrics and Products of Technical Textiles, for enhancing India’s manufacturing capabilities and enhancing exports with an approved financial outlay of Rs 10,683 crore over a five-year period.


