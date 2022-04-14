Connect with us

LTI unveils ServiceNow Experience Center, innovation lab in US

Technology

Press Trust of India
Larsen and Toubro Infotech (LTI), a technology consulting and digital solutions company, has set up ServiceNow Experience Center and Innovation Lab at its recently-inaugurated engagement center in Hartford, Connecticut in the US.



The Experience Center is geared to encourage enterprises to adapt to new organisational processes while harnessing full potential of technological advancements by adopting digital workflows that identify improvements, establish roadmaps, and streamline processes, the company said in a statement. It said the Experience Center will enable co-creation of advanced solutions for clients to accelerate their digital transformation journey on the ‘ServiceNow’ platform.

Also read: Govt approves 61 proposals of over Rs 19,000 cr under PLI scheme for textiles

“While the Experience Center will focus on new industry workflows, clients can engage with technical experts from LTI and ServiceNow for in-depth technology briefings, solution demos, software, and access to tools for Proof of Concept (PoC) and solution workshops,” it said. Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, and Executive Board Member, LTI, said, the Experience Center offers a comprehensive suite of ServiceNow solutions to foster innovation.

“It will be a combination of ServiceNow’s powerful tools and LTI’s deep expertise in business transformation journeys. Our clients can now co-create innovative solutions to the new-age challenges using this lab and uncover more flexible, scalable, and agile models to stay competitive,” Deshpande said.

Erica Volini, SVP, Global Alliances and Partner Ecosystem Go-To-Market Operations at ServiceNow, said, “Allowing customers to experience the power of our platform first-hand is a great step forward in helping them see the business value of digital transformation.”


