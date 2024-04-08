ILUMI Diamonds, a boutique jewelry brand based in Lucknow, has officially launched, promising to redefine fine jewelry with its exquisite collection of lab-grown diamonds and superior Indian craftsmanship. Founded by Amole Singh and Ankita Singh, ILUMI aims to democratize luxury, making it accessible to all while emphasizing sustainability and ethical sourcing.









Amole Singh, an alumnus of the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, and a graduate of the Fox School of Business at Temple University, Philadelphia, brings a visionary approach to ILUMI’s strategic direction. “ILUMI is more than just a jewelry brand; it’s a testament to creativity, sustainability, and ethical sourcing,” says Amole Singh. “Our commitment to quality and craftsmanship is unparalleled, ensuring every piece tells a story of beauty and integrity.”

Co-founder Ankita Singh, a seasoned professional in media production, adds, “ILUMI is about creating meaningful connections and empowering individuals to express their unique style. Our curated collection reflects the essence of timeless sophistication, elevating the wearer’s confidence and grace.”

ILUMI Diamonds believes that luxury should be inclusive and accessible to all, which is why it is dedicated to democratizing the world of fine diamond jewelry. “Our pieces are not just accessories; they are symbols of personal achievements and individual freedom, meticulously crafted to reflect the unique essence of each wearer,” says Ankita. “Our mission is to provide our customers with an unparalleled experience of personalization, credibility, and sustainability in every piece they choose.”

ILUMI Diamonds offers an unmatched level of personalization, allowing customers to co-create their dream jewelry from start to finish. Through a seamless four-step process – Dream, Discuss & Design, Witness, and Receive – customers can bring their visions to life with the guidance of expert artisans.

“We founded ILUMI Diamonds with a vision to empower individuals to express their personal style through beautifully crafted jewelry,” says Amole. “Our commitment to personalization extends beyond design; it encompasses every aspect of the customer experience. From sourcing the highest quality diamonds to ensuring ethical and sustainable practices, we strive to exceed our customers’ expectations at every turn.”

ILUMI Diamonds proudly partners with the International Gemological Institute (IGI), ensuring that all its diamonds are certified to the highest standards of quality and authenticity. Sourced from around the world and crafted in a three-decade-old workshop in India, ILUMI’s diamonds undergo rigorous testing and selection processes to guarantee excellence in every piece.

“Laboratory-grown diamonds are more than just a modern alternative; they represent the future of sustainable luxury,” explains Amole. “By opting for lab-grown diamonds, customers not only enjoy superior quality and purity but also contribute to ethical and environmentally responsible practices.”

ILUMI Diamonds sources only hallmarked gold and flawless highest quality lab-grown diamonds from around the world, meticulously crafted by skilled artisans in a three-decade-old workshop. “Our dedication to sustainability and ethical practices is at the heart of everything we do,” affirms Ankita Singh. “By choosing ILUMI, customers can be assured of jewelry that not only shines bright but also aligns with their values.”

As ILUMI sets its sights on the future, plans are underway for the launch of an ILUMI Experience Centre in the heart of Lucknow this summer. “Our goal is to provide an immersive shopping experience, where customers can explore the world of lab-grown diamonds and design their perfect ILUMI piece to cherish for a lifetime,” says Amole Singh.

In an industry traditionally associated with environmental and ethical concerns, ILUMI Diamonds stands out as a beacon of sustainability. Its lab-grown diamonds offer guaranteed origins, guilt-free composition, and environmental superiority, making them a conscious choice for the modern consumer. “Luxury should not come at the expense of our planet or our values,” adds Ankita. “With ILUMI, customers can indulge in larger, better diamonds without compromising on their principles or their budget.”