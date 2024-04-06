Ramky Infrastructure Limited, a leading player in the construction industry, has achieved significant success at the 15th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards 2024, organized by the Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC). The company’s commitment to excellence, sustainability, and social impact has been recognized across multiple categories, highlighting its industry leadership and innovative approach.









CIDC, established jointly by the Planning Commission (now Niti Ayog) and the Indian construction industry, is a key organization representing the sector in India. The Vishwakarma Awards, launched in 2009, honor outstanding achievements and contributions in various aspects of the construction industry.

Ramky Infrastructure Limited’s accomplishments at the awards ceremony include:

Achievement Award for Best Construction Projects: This award recognizes the company’s exceptional efforts in the Treatment and Disposal of Legacy Leachate until Restoration and Stabilization of ponds adjacent to IMSWM plant, Jawahar Nagar, Hyderabad. This project showcases the company’s commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship. Achievement Award for Creating Social Development and Impact: Ramky Infrastructure Limited has been recognized for its significant social development initiatives and commitment to sustainable development through impactful projects. This award underscores the company’s dedication to improving communities and fostering social progress. Achievement Award for Best Professionally Managed Company: The company’s exceptional professionalism and management practices in the construction domain have earned it this prestigious award. Ramky Infrastructure Limited’s commitment to quality and excellence in its operations is evident in this recognition. Achievement Award for Construction Health, Safety & Environment: This award highlights the company’s focus on ensuring health, safety, and environmental sustainability in its projects. The recent landmark project, “Ramky One Odyssey,” demonstrates the company’s commitment to these critical aspects of construction.

Mr. Yancharla Rathnakara Nagaraja, Managing Director of Ramky Infrastructure Limited, expressed gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to sustainable growth and inclusive development. He stated, “These awards reaffirm our dedication to delivering excellence while upholding the highest standards of social responsibility and environmental stewardship. We remain steadfast in our mission to contribute positively to society and the construction industry.”

Ramky Infrastructure Limited’s success at the 15th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards 2024 underscores its position as a leader in the construction industry. The company’s focus on innovation, sustainability, and social impact sets a benchmark for the industry and reflects its commitment to driving positive change.