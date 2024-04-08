ReCircle, a leading resource recovery clean-tech innovator, has been recognized as one of the five Indian Businesses for Impact to receive the DBS Foundation Grant Award. The DBS Foundation awarded grant funds totaling SGD 3.7 million to 24 Businesses for Impact (BFIs), with ReCircle being among the 5 from India. The grant award includes holistic support such as preferential banking packages and mentorship to help the BFIs scale their businesses and impact.









From a pool of approximately 2000 grant applications across DBS’ core markets, the final grantees were selected based on stringent criteria, including their ability to create social and environmental impact, innovate, and demonstrate sustainability and scalability. The five Indian BFIs, including ReCircle, were among the 24 finalists for the DBS Foundation grant from across Asia.

The grant will enable ReCircle to enhance its ethical and inclusive circular economy mission. It will be used to upgrade its traceability platform, ClimaOne, with the goal of diverting 400T of waste from landfills and oceans, while improving the lives and livelihoods of waste pickers. ReCircle will receive support to scale both its business and the impact generated, along with additional support such as customised banking services, capacity-building, and access to business prospects.

Rahul Nainani, CEO & Co-Founder of ReCircle, expressed his gratitude for the DBS Foundation Grant Award, stating, “The grant from DBS Foundation will enhance our ClimaOne platform, further our waste diversion efforts, and, most importantly, improve the lives and livelihoods of our Safai Saathis (informal waste workers). We are committed to driving meaningful change across the waste value chain, and we thank DBS Foundation for believing in our sustainable and profitable track record over the years, as well as our vision to drive environmental and social impact.”

Gurashish Singh Sahni, Co-Founder & COO of ReCircle, highlighted the company’s commitment to creating lasting change through collective action and building a circular future. He stated, “This achievement fuels our ambitious growth strategy of expanding our network of collectors and waste pickers and continuing to build strategies to reach the last-mile of the value chain ensuring dignity and equity for informal waste workers.”

With the support of the DBS Foundation, ReCircle aims to positively benefit one million people from underprivileged segments, abate and/or save 30,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, and collect, reduce, or recycle 50,000 tonnes of waste by the end of 2025.

The DBS Foundation Grant Award underscores ReCircle’s commitment to driving environmental and social impact while fostering innovation and sustainability in the clean-tech industry.