Birla Carbon , one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of high-quality carbon black solutions, celebrates its ‘ Decade of Sustainability Excellence . Birla Carbon has been reporting on Sustainability since 2013. Some of its many success stories over the last decade have been shared on a webpage titled Decade of Sustainability on the Birla Carbon website.









Sharing his thoughts on the milestone, John Loudermilk, Chief Executive Officer, Birla Carbon, said, “Birla Carbon has been focused on Sustainability to build leadership in its business, as well as, a better future for all. With the discussions we see at COP 27 on Sustainability, along with the target of achieving net zero and maintaining a less than 1.5 oC elevation in temperature, the focus is on transitioning from plans to actions.” He further added, “This is what Birla Carbon is all about. Our sustainability report talks about our journey over the past ten years. It captures our plans and focuses on the concrete actions we will take to achieve our aspiration of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. This aligns with our position as the leader in our industry while ensuring we create a brighter future for our business and society”.

Visit the ‘ Decade of Sustainability ’ webpage and read about some of the actions we have taken over the last decade in pursuit of Sustainability and our net zero aspiration. Birla Carbon is guided by its sustainability strategy, Sustainable Operational Excellence (SOE) which ensures operational excellence and shared value. From designing and operating plants to interacting with customers and communities, SOE guides the company’s efforts to Share the Strength and live its Purpose. By focusing on people, product, and processes, Birla Carbon has made significant progress in driving circularity, which furthermore supports its aspirations towards achieving its Net Zero target by 2050 .