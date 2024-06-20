Birla Carbon Showcases Advanced Conductive Solutions at The Battery Show Europe 2024

Birla Carbon, a global leader in manufacturing and supplying high-quality carbon-based solutions, is set to participate in The Battery Show Europe 2024. The event, which runs from June 18 to June 20, 2024, at Messe Stuttgart, Germany, will see Birla Carbon exhibit its cutting-edge products and innovations at Hall 6 Booth: E79.









Innovative Solutions for the Battery Industry

Birla Carbon’s participation in this prestigious event underscores its commitment to advancing technology in the energy sector. Dr. Ann Schoeb, Chief R&D Officer and Business Head of Energy Systems at Birla Carbon, expressed her excitement about the opportunity to engage with industry leaders and showcase the company’s latest innovations. “We are thrilled to participate in The Battery Show Europe 2024 and to present Birla Carbon’s innovative solutions in carbon-based applications for the battery industry. This event provides an invaluable opportunity to engage with industry leaders, explore collaborative ventures, and showcase our commitment to driving progress in the energy sector,” said Dr. Schoeb.

Next-Generation Conductive Additives

At the expo, Birla Carbon will highlight its commercially available conductive additives, including the Conductex™ i series (carbon black) and Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNT). These products represent the forefront of conductive technology, aimed at enhancing the performance and efficiency of lithium-ion batteries.

Conductex™ i Performance Additive: The Conductex™ i series is designed to empower an 8% increase in solids loading within electrode slurries, which translates to a lower solvent requirement. This innovation heralds the next era in conductive technology, enabling manufacturers to produce more efficient and environmentally friendly batteries.

MWCNT Hybrid Conductive Additives: The MWCNT hybrid conductive additives offer ease of mixing and superior electrode properties at lower loading compared to competitive carbon blacks. This advancement is crucial for producing batteries with higher energy densities and improved cycling efficiencies.

Graphite Anode Active Materials: Birla Carbon will also present its top-tier graphite anode active materials, renowned for their outstanding cycling efficiency and cycle longevity. These materials are pivotal for batteries that require high energy and power densities, ensuring long-lasting performance and reliability.

Investment in Synthetic Graphite Manufacturing

In addition to showcasing its current product lineup, Birla Carbon will discuss its latest progress in synthetic graphite manufacturing capability in North America. This investment underscores the company’s dedication to expanding its product offerings and meeting the growing demand for advanced battery materials.

Dr. Schoeb emphasized the strategic importance of these developments: “Through our dedicated Energy Systems business, we are at the forefront of developing next-generation conductive additives and anode materials that will shape the future of lithium-ion batteries. We look forward to connecting with our customers and discussing the vast potential of our carbon solutions in advancing technological frontiers.”

A Platform for Collaboration and Innovation

The Battery Show Europe 2024 provides an ideal platform for Birla Carbon to engage with key stakeholders, including industry leaders, researchers, and potential collaborators. By participating in this event, Birla Carbon aims to foster partnerships that will drive innovation and growth in the battery industry.

Birla Carbon’s exhibit at Hall 6 Booth: E79 will serve as a hub for showcasing its advanced materials and solutions. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the company’s cutting-edge technologies and discuss potential applications and collaborations.