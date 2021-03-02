Standard testing fees to be reduced for MSMEs, Start-ups and Women Entrepreneurs

The standard testing fees should be reduced in the initial years for the MSMEs, start-ups and for women entrepreneurs, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal. He said there is a need to change the approach of the country towards standardization.

The minister directed Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to go in for massive expansion and modernization of testing labs so that entrepreneurs don’t have to travel far to get the testing and certification of standards. He instructed BIS to create a Customer Charter to usher in highest transparency in its certification process and inspections.









Goyal said that products manufactured in India should be of international standards whether it is manufactured for local market or for international market. It should not be diluted to give advantage to any person or institution, whether private or government. He said it is a challenge for BIS to fast track the standard setting processes, especially for these programs of national priority. BIS must therefore ensure that its Technical Committees develop required new standards in the quickest possible time for products where presently, none exists, or review and revise existing standards whenever required.

The Bureau of Indian Standard has already formulated various Indian Standards comparable with the International Standards such as the Electric vehicles, Fuel blends, Smart City Digital Infrastructure, Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Manufacturing, Technical Textiles, Aerial Ropeways, etc.

BIS is operating more than 37,000 product certification licences all over the country. 55 new products have been covered for the first time under the Product Certification Scheme, since 1st April 2020. Moreover, a Consumer Engagement Portal has been launched to facilitate interaction with Consumer Organizations/Groups for conducting various consumer oriented programs and activities of BIS.

An upgraded version of android mobile app – BIS CARE is in place to facilitate stakeholders to verify authenticity of ISI mark, Registered Jewellers and marked electronic goods under Compulsory Registration Scheme (CRS). The app also facilitates users in submitting complaints.