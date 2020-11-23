Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Investors continue to dump Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares; stock tanks over 48 pc in 5 days

Business

Investors continue to dump Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares; stock tanks over 48 pc in 5 days

Press Trust of India
Published on

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank declined for the fifth consecutive day on Monday and have tanked over 48 per cent during this time as investors continued to desert the counter amid host of negative news surrounding the company. On Monday, the stock plunged 10 per cent to Rs 8.10 — its lower circuit limit as well as one year low — on the BSE. On the NSE, it plummeted 10 per cent to Rs 8.10 — its lowest trading permissible limit for the day.




In five trading days, the stock has tanked 48.24 per cent on the BSE. On Tuesday, the government placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) under a one-month moratorium, superseded its board and capped withdrawals at Rs 25,000 per depositor. The step was taken by the government, on the advice of the Reserve Bank of India, in view of the declining financial health of the private sector lender. LVB is the third bank to be placed under moratorium since September last year after the cooperative bank PMC in 2019 and private sector lender Yes Bank this March. While Yes bank has successfully been revived under the guidance of State Bank, the PMC resolution is still a far cry.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Government trying to create ecosystem to accelerate uptake of EVs in India
By November 23, 2020

Airtel Digital TV, Vedantu team up to offer students ‘affordable’ access to quality education
By November 23, 2020

Automakers look for new markets to take advantage of PLI scheme
By November 23, 2020

Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self Reliance)

Tax collection trend showing signs of pick up, economy on recovery path: Finance Secy

Cybersecurity

Bkav exported its first AI View security cameras to the United States

Economy

Indian economy headed for an explosive and exponential growth: Mukesh Ambani
To Top
Loading...