Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Reliance Industries, Future Group stocks rally on strong demand

Business

Reliance Industries, Future Group stocks rally on strong demand

Press Trust of India
Published on

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) jumped nearly 4 per cent in early trade on Monday after the Competition Commission approved the company’s proposed acquisition of retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses of Future Group. Future Group stocks were also in heavy demand, rising up to 10 per cent. RIL stock gained 3.72 per cent to Rs 1,970 on the BSE. On the NSE, it jumped 3.67 per cent to Rs 1,969.35.




Besides, Future Retail zoomed 9.95 per cent to Rs 79 — its upper circuit limit, Future Lifestyle Fashions gained 9.99 per cent to Rs 90.30 and Future Enterprises Ltd shares rose by 4.92 per cent to its highest trading permissible limit for the day at Rs 10.45 on the BSE. The Rs 24,713-crore deal that would boost Reliance Industries’ fast-growing retail business was announced in August. In a tweet on Friday, the regulator said it has approved “acquisition of retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses of Future Group by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited and Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Limited”.

Also read: Investors continue to dump Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares; stock tanks over 48 pc in 5 days

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which keeps a tab on unfair business practices across sectors.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Government trying to create ecosystem to accelerate uptake of EVs in India
By November 23, 2020

Airtel Digital TV, Vedantu team up to offer students ‘affordable’ access to quality education
By November 23, 2020

Automakers look for new markets to take advantage of PLI scheme
By November 23, 2020

Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self Reliance)

Tax collection trend showing signs of pick up, economy on recovery path: Finance Secy

Cybersecurity

Bkav exported its first AI View security cameras to the United States

Economy

Indian economy headed for an explosive and exponential growth: Mukesh Ambani
To Top
Loading...