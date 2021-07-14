Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited has inaugurated a new state of the art pathology lab Khammam, Telangana. This is another step of India’s fourth largest pathology player towards expanding its domestic and international presence. In 2020, it entered eastern and northern states by setting up greenfield labs and is expecting to be a significant player in those markets in this financial year.









A Ganesan, Group Vice Chairman, Neuberg Diagnostics, said apart from inorganic growth, the company is also setting up greenfield labs and mobile COVID testing units in order to increase the reach of quality testing in small towns in India. “In terms of international expansion, we are looking to expand rapidly in the USA and also planning to open diagnostic facilities in East Africa and in West Asia. We will be commissioning a new state of the art facility in Dubai, which will act as a hub in West Asia. We are also planning to have our presence in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh and Germany during this financial year.”

Aishwarya Vasudevan, Group Chief Operating Officer, Neuberg Diagnostics, said the second wave of COVID has a major impact on the Indian healthcare ecosystem. “There is demand for superior healthcare services, right from diagnosis to treatment in tier II & III cities, our efforts are directed towards filing this gap. This new lab at Khammam is an important milestone in Neuberg’s vision to helm the battle against disease by making available the most advanced diagnostic tests within the reach of the common man across the globe, with a relentless focus on quality, cutting-edge technology and uncompromising ethics.”

The group had closed FY21 with a gross revenue of INR 800 crore. As part of the expansion plan in FY22, Neuberg will be launching 30 new labs and more than 500 collection centres in domestic and international markets. It will also be putting up technology incubation centres in the US and Europe to access the latest technologies and make developing countries ready for precision diagnostics in the evolving personalized medicine arena.

Currently, Neuberg Diagnostics has 109 labs in India and 15 labs overseas. With 14 approved labs for COVID testing in India, the group has the capacity to process more than 65,000 tests per day. Additionally, it is also doing COVID tests from three of its labs in South Africa and one in the US.