In its latest digital campaign, CoffeeMug highlights how a curated community, a platform-powered warm-introduction, AI-driven objective mapping, and a global network will break the barriers of traditional networking for the community of entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders. CoffeeMug has a current user base of 50,000 globally and connects them with genuine business opportunities like leadership-level jobs and fundraising. Currently, the platform is adding over 15,000 members every month to its community.









With its latest digital campaign, CoffeeMug plans to urge more professionals to join the platform and achieve its ambitions of connecting people across the globe. The digital campaign talks about the art of connecting with like-minded professionals and how it opens doors for new opportunities. It reminds us that thousands of connections and likes on our social media posts are one thing. Still, good leaders always love connecting with people in a meaningful way and building deeper relationships. The campaign beautifully captures this very essence of professional networking.

Speaking on the new campaign Abhishek Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO, CoffeeMug.ai, said, “It isn’t what you know, but who you know and that’s the secret in business. CoffeeMug is a platform that helps people realize their dreams and helps them act on it by networking with people from across the globe. We believe that a more personalized approach to building professional connections and lasting relationships is needed in a professional ecosystem t, and this can be done over a cup of virtual coffee”

“At Tree Design, we believe right communication at the right time is critical for creating an impact. CoffeeMug is helping people to connect with like-minded professionals that help them build deeper connections. The campaign captures the essence of professional networking well. We are excited to work with the CoffeeMug team on the same.” said Kapil Dhawan, Co-Founder and CEO of Tree Design, the agency behind the campaign.

By Curating One on one meetings, CoffeeMug provides a platform for extroverts and introverts alike. CoffeeMug’s member base consists of entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders, who value that the platform is curated and consists of other like-minded members. The digital campaign highlights the platform’s value proposition clearly and is targeted towards other potential members.

The company envisions empowering global leaders by helping them form valuable connections that further unlock real business opportunities. The AI matchmaker uses algorithms to help members find cofounders, jobs, investors, and mentors. Its matchmaking algorithms rely on various factors, including member experience, objectives, interest, and feedback from previous meetings to ensure mutual relevance among members. The company is planning to expand its base across SEA and the US in the coming months.