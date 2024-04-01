WOGOM, a leading player in the B2B marketplace, has made a significant move to strengthen its position by acquiring Ckart Online, a business division of Creative Newtech Ltd. The acquisition, ratified by the WOGOM Board on March 11th, 2024, marks a strategic expansion of WOGOM’s presence in the B2B e-commerce sector, offering access to 25 regions, 8,000 trade partners, and 25 exclusive brands across India.









The decision to acquire Ckart Online reflects WOGOM’s strategic intent to explore new horizons and enhance its geographical reach within the B2B e-commerce landscape. By leveraging Ckart Online’s extensive network, WOGOM aims to deliver added value to its existing and potential customers and partners.

The acquisition, conducted under the Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) between WOGOM and Creative Newtech Ltd., was completed on a slump sales basis. However, the finalization of the acquisition is still subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

In a joint statement, Nirav Patel, Founder and CEO, and Ravi Patel, Co-Founder and Director of WOGOM, expressed their enthusiasm for the acquisition. They reiterated their commitment to expanding WOGOM’s presence in the B2B e-commerce market and delivering exceptional value to their stakeholders. They also emphasized their intention to leverage synergies between the two companies to drive growth and innovation in the industry.

Upon completion of the acquisition, WOGOM plans to work closely with the Ckart Online team to ensure a seamless transition for all stakeholders involved. The strategic acquisition of Ckart Online is expected to provide WOGOM with a competitive edge in the B2B e-commerce sector, allowing the company to expand its portfolio of services and solutions.

The acquisition of Ckart Online represents a significant milestone for WOGOM, showcasing its commitment to growth and innovation in the B2B e-commerce space. With access to new regions, trade partners, and exclusive brands, WOGOM is poised to further enhance its offerings and deliver enhanced value to its customers and partners.

As WOGOM continues to strengthen its position in the B2B e-commerce market, the acquisition of Ckart Online stands as a testament to its strategic vision and commitment to driving excellence in the industry.