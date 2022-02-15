Naukri.com, India’s largest job platform, reported a growing trend of permanent remote jobs. In July 2021, the company launched a new feature for ‘permanent remote’ and temporary ‘Work From Home during covid’. This feature allowed recruiters to post their jobs by specifying the nature of remote work i.e. permanent or temporary, to get better matches. Post rolling out this feature, Naukri saw over 93,000 permanent and temporary remote jobs being listed, out of which 22% jobs were for permanent remote roles only.









With the onset of pandemic, working from home has become the new normal for many job roles. As the uncertainty continues to lurk, companies are now choosing to go completely remote or hybrid, either permanently or temporarily. Moreover, companies have carefully considered the option of making some job profiles completely remote where the roles require a high individual contribution, especially popular in IT, Software and BPO industries.

Similarly, the preferences of job seekers have also evolved. The Hybrid model suits many job profiles that have low intervention on a day to day basis. As per the job search patterns over the last six months on Naukri.com, over 32 Lakh job searches, for permanent and temporary remote jobs, were made by Indian Job Seekers using the new filter. Out of these, about 57% of searches were made for permanent remote jobs during the same time, with the highest search i.e over 3.5 lakh being reported only in the month of December 2021.

“At Naukri, we constantly observe the recruitment environment based on 10 million+ data points, and introduce features that enable relevant matchmaking between recruiters and jobseekers,” said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com.

He added, “There is a foundational change in how recruiters are setting up organisational structures. While uncertainty prevails due to the pandemic, more and more recruiters are acknowledging the benefits of work from anywhere like access to talent & more inclusion and are now beginning to make permanent changes to the human resource and infrastructure requirements at a corporate level.”

In general, both large and small companies have posted all three types of jobs i.e. regular jobs, temporary work-from-home and totally remote jobs. Data reflects that IT Software, Software Services, ITeS and Recruitment/Staffing sectors are posting more permanently remote jobs. Some of the companies posting both temporary and permanent remote jobs are Amazon, Tech Mahindra, HCL, PWC, Trigent, Flipkart, Siemens, Deloitte, Oracle, Zensar, TCS, Capgemini etc.