Pocket FM, the trailblazing Audio Series platform, has announced the elevation of Lalit Gangwar to the position of Vice President and Country Head for the United States. A founding member of Pocket FM, Lalit has played a pivotal role in steering the company’s growth in India and successfully replicating its success in newer markets, particularly the United States.









Lalit Gangwar, an alumnus of IIT-Madras, has been a driving force behind Pocket FM’s global success, and his strategic vision has been instrumental in transforming the platform into a leading global entertainment powerhouse. With his elevation, Lalit will now spearhead Pocket FM’s content operations and drive revenue growth in the dynamic US market.

Expressing his excitement about the new role, Lalit Gangwar shared, “Pocket FM’s success underscores the impact of engaging storytelling. In the dynamic US entertainment industry, audio series are becoming more popular as a mainstream platform, fueled by the emergence of widespread audio entertainment. Aligned with this evolution, we aim to deliver compelling storytelling that contributes to the growth of the audio series category in the US. It is my privilege and honor to have the opportunity to contribute to continue Pocket FM’s growth journey in the US and take it to the next leap.”

Lalit’s journey with Pocket FM dates back to its early days, and his contributions have been integral to the platform’s success. Before joining Pocket FM, Lalit worked with startups like Healthkart, Zomato, and Dineout, bringing a wealth of experience to his leadership role.

Rohan Nayak, CEO & Co-founder of Pocket FM, commended Lalit’s exceptional contributions, stating, “Lalit’s contributions have been nothing short of extraordinary. He has been a driving force in our journey towards achieving profitable growth. In this elevated role, we believe Pocket FM will continue to thrive and keep expanding into newer territories and emerge as a global leader in the audio entertainment space.”

In 2022, Pocket FM marked a significant milestone by entering the US market and surpassing a remarkable US$25 million annualized revenue run rate (ARR). The company remains committed to innovation and growth, leveraging its proven success to build a mainstream entertainment hub for a global audience.

As Pocket FM continues to evolve and expand its footprint globally, Lalit Gangwar’s leadership will play a crucial role in shaping the platform’s narrative in the dynamic and competitive US audio entertainment landscape. The elevation of Lalit Gangwar reflects Pocket FM’s confidence in his abilities and its commitment to establishing itself as a dominant player in the global audio entertainment space.