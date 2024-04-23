Venture Catalysts, India’s premier integrated incubator and a leader in early-stage investments, has announced its participation in a $1 million bridge funding round for BluWheelz, a tech-enabled delivery company revolutionizing logistics with an exclusive electric vehicle (EV) fleet. The funding round also saw participation from esteemed investors including FAAD, LetsVenture, and Chakra Growth Fund.









BluWheelz is at the forefront of electrifying transportation in India, addressing cost and timeline challenges for e-commerce, quick commerce, and food tech industries while prioritizing environmental impact. Operating in 18 cities with a comprehensive fleet solution covering 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, and 4-wheelers, BluWheelz distinguishes itself from competitors with plans to integrate 6-wheelers, pioneering EV fleet as a service in the country.

Commenting on the investment, Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder, and Managing Director of Venture Catalysts, stated, “We are delighted to support BluWheelz in their mission to redefine logistics through sustainable mobility solutions. Their innovative approach, combining cutting-edge technology with a commitment to environmental responsibility, aligns perfectly with our investment philosophy. BluWheelz’s impressive growth trajectory, strategic partnerships, and visionary leadership position them as frontrunners in the rapidly evolving EV market. We are confident in their ability to drive transformative change and look forward to being a part of their success story.”

Since its establishment in January 2023, BluWheelz has achieved remarkable milestones, including a fleet expansion exceeding 1,200 vehicles, operations in over 18 cities, and a diverse customer base serving over 40 billable clients across various sectors. Under the transformative leadership of Mr. Sanjiv Gupta, former CEO of Coca-Cola India and Spicejet Cargo, BluWheelz is poised for unprecedented growth, bolstered by a team of industry veterans incentivized with ESOPs.

“In every venture I’ve embarked upon, from revolutionizing the beverage industry to elevating India’s cargo airline sector, the constant has been a relentless pursuit of excellence and a transformative vision. Today, as Bluwheelz secures pivotal funding, we are on the cusp of seizing a greater share of the EV market,” said Mr. Sanjiv Gupta, Founder and Chairman of BluWheelz. “This is more than an expansion; it’s a commitment to redefine mobility and logistics through sustainability and innovation. We stand at the forefront, ready to steer the electric revolution in logistics, building not just a company, but an ecosystem that propels us towards a future where progress and the planet move forward together.”

BluWheelz’s success is driven by its differentiated strategies, including strong partnerships with top vehicle OEMs like Eicher-Volvo and Tata Motors, an innovative low-cost, high-impact franchise model, comprehensive technology integration, and strategic alliances for charging and parking infrastructure. These initiatives underscore BluWheelz’s commitment to operational efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability.

“With the successful completion of our latest funding round, Bluwheelz is poised to cement its dominance in the mid-mile EV segment. This is a strategic leap towards our goal of expanding our electric fleet with the introduction of cutting-edge 4-wheelers and 6-wheelers, in collaboration with leading OEMs. Our unwavering focus remains on bridging the gap between technological innovation and practical urban logistics solutions, as we gear up to meet the burgeoning demand for eco-efficient fleet services. Together with our partners, we’re driving the future of delivery – cleaner, smarter, and further,” commented Mr. CP Sethi, CEO of BluWheelz.

As the Indian EV market continues to flourish, projected to capture over 40% of the automotive market and generate more than $100 billion in revenue by 2030, BluWheelz is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation. With its rapid growth, strategic partnerships, technological advancements, and the support of esteemed investors, BluWheelz is poised to capitalize on this momentum, driving forward the adoption of electric vehicles across India.