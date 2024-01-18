The financial hub of India, Mumbai, is gearing up for a noteworthy event as the Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI) prepares to host its 12th Annual Convention 2023-24. Set to take place on Friday, January 19, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai, the convention promises to be a gathering of industry stalwarts, key opinion leaders, and luminaries from SEBI, Stock Exchanges, and various sectors of the financial ecosystem.









The central theme of the convention is ‘Ease of Capital Formation in India,’ a topic of paramount importance as the Indian economy undergoes significant transformations. Ms. Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), will grace the event as the Chief Guest, adding a distinguished touch to the proceedings.

Notable Guest of Honors include Mr. Ananth Narayan, Whole Time Member, SEBI; Mr. Hemendra Kothari, Non-Executive Chairman, DSP Asset Managers Pvt. Ltd; Mr. Vallabh Bhansali, Co-Founder, ENAM Group; and Mr. Sundararaman R, MD and CEO, BSE Ltd. Their presence underscores the significance of the convention in the financial landscape.

The convention will feature insightful sessions on primary markets and fundraising, with a focus on Private Equity and Venture Capital, Alternate Investment Funds, Private Capital, Start-ups, Governance, and capital markets. It provides a unique platform for senior leaders from regulatory bodies, stock exchanges, and the broader industry to delve into key challenges and explore potential solutions.

Mr. Mahavir Lunawat, Chairman of AIBI, highlighted the timely nature of the convention, stating, “Amidst the significant transformation of the Indian economy, robust capital formation takes center stage. In this backdrop, the AIBI Annual Convention’s timing is notably apt, providing an invaluable platform for thorough discussions on the theme Ease of Capital Formation. During the convention, AIBI will make important announcements and introduce additional standards for Merchant Bankers to adhere to. The emphasis shall be on Ease of Capital Formation while also considering the importance of investor awareness in the process.”

The roster of speakers includes esteemed individuals such as Mr. V.S. Sundaresan, Executive Director, SEBI; Mr. Sundararaman R, MD & CEO, BSE Ltd; Ms. K Kamala, Chief Regulatory Officer, BSE; and Mr. Dinesh Soni, SVP, NSE, among others.

Key dignitaries from the industry will also contribute their insights, including Mr. Prithvi Haldea, Founder & Chairman, PRIME Database; Mr. Hemendra Kothari, Non-Executive Chairman, DSP Asset Managers; Mr. Arjun Mehra, MD, JM Financials Ltd; Mr. Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC AMC Ltd; Ms. Lekha Nair, Executive Director, Axis Capital Ltd; and Mr. Salil Pitale, Jt. MD, Axis Capital Ltd, among many others.

Following the convention, a musical event awaits attendees, featuring the renowned Film Actor & Motivational Speaker Mr. Ashish Vidyarthi, who will deliver a motivational talk. The evening will be adorned with a performance by Indian playback and folk singer Mr. Mame Khan, adding a touch of cultural richness to the event.

As AIBI’s 12th Annual Convention unfolds, it is poised to be a confluence of financial minds, an arena where ideas are exchanged, and the path forward for India’s capital formation is charted. The convention’s significance extends beyond the discussions, aiming to shape the future of the financial landscape in the country.