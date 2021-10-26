Prozo, an Indian e-commerce enabler and accelerator for D2C Brands, has announced three key additions to its leadership team. The company has appointed Sagar Hawaldar (previously Country Head, India for Airtricity, a wind energy company acquired by SSE for $2Bn and ex-GM, Brand Capital – Bennett Coleman Group) as Chief Revenue Officer, Arindam Bhattacharya (Previously Head – Fashion & Luxury Vertical at Holisol Logistics Pvt Ltd) and Vinay Reddy (Previously Regional Business Head for South India at TVS Logistics) both as Vice President – Business Development.









In their new roles, Sagar will head the Revenue function while Arindam and Vinay will play an integral role in accelerating Prozo’s efforts to acquire clients for warehousing & fulfilment.

A major challenge for consumer brands today is to create a reliable e-commerce supply chain capability to meet the needs of a modern shopper. The brands have to dynamically manage and control their inventory, serve their customers in the fastest possible manner and speed up their go-to-market timelines, while managing a robust presence on all relevant e-commerce platforms. This is where Prozo is enabling SMEs, D2C brands and Enterprises by offering them supply chain technology platform, pay-per-use warehousing network on a pan-India basis & freight services.

Speaking about this, Ashvini Jakhar, Founder and CEO of Prozo, said, “Prozo is operating at the intersection between brands and e-commerce platforms, helping both become successful with each other”. The appointment of Sagar Hawaldar, Arindam Bhattacharya and Vinay Reddy adds a rich pool of expertise and experience to Prozo.

Adding further, Sagar Hawaldar, Chief Revenue Officer, Prozo said, “ E-commerce in India is a $200 B opportunity by 2025. As more & more brands and shoppers go online, the warehousing and technology infrastructure required for the supply chain also needs to scale up. Prozo is operating at the core of this market dynamic and enabling SMEs and D2C brands in India’s growing e-commerce market. This is something that is very exciting for me. I look forward to my role in this exciting journey of e-commerce transformation in my new role as the Chief Revenue Officer.”

Arindam Bhattacharya, Vice President – Business Development, Prozo added, “Living across four continents has given me ample understanding of the global markets as well as sales and business development dynamics. Further, I have extensively handled the logistics for various renowned brands such as PUMA, Adidas, Swatch, Fossil, Cartier, Rolex, Genesis Luxury, Walt Disney and ShopDisney etc. What I found most interesting about Prozo is how it is democratising access to end consumers for D2C brands and SMEs. Through Prozo’s supply chain services, brands can get all supply chain services under one roof; be it warehousing, supply chain technology, freight or online marketplace seller services. The fact that Prozo is offering these services to these SMEs and D2C brands on a pay-per-use basis really excites me and gives me a platform to create a large-scale impact through my professional work.”

Vinay Reddy, Vice President – Business Development, Prozo said, “ As a banker turned supply chain professional, I understand how hard it is for SMEs to invest in long term warehouse leases and capital expenditure upfront. So, when I saw how these brands can work with Prozo to meet and exceed their supply chain objectives without having to invest in long term leases and capex, I could immediately align with the vision of the company. I look forward to bringing my expertise of working with various MNCs and enterprise clients to enable e-commerce for Prozo’s customers. .”