Animeta, the creator tech company recently launched by former Cosmos-Maya CEO Anish Mehta, today announced several strategic hires. The new leadership team brings together seasoned professionals from the most innovative and influential tech and media companies in the world, positioning the startup for large-scale success in the Asian creator space.

The new appointees include Vipasha Joshi as COO, Krishna Desai, as CPO and Biswamitra “Vishu” Ray who will look after branded content and creator projects at Animeta. These appointments follow the recent announcement of Devdatta Potnis as its CEO, who was previously with Cosmos Maya and Viacom.









In his role as CEO, Devdatta Potnis is responsible for growth, scalability and building a robust team at Animeta. Most recently, Potnis was the chief growth officer at Indian animation studio Cosmos-Maya, where he was instrumental in commissioning content deals worth $100+ million and growing the team from 30 members to over 1,000.

“Our AI-powered platform will provide talented creators with multi-platform monetization opportunities while increasing their communities in regional and international markets. I am glad that we have a stellar team with the right and relevant experiences to accomplish this.”

Among the new appointees, Vipasha will lead creator growth and content strategy at Animeta across all major verticals, languages and regions. Joshi’s experience includes eight years as head of diversity at Google India, and stints at Dentsu and Jellysmack, where she developed the creator program in APAC and grew creator revenue fivefold across multiple platforms.

“Animeta offers holistic, all-encompassing, sustainable growth for our creator partners, and I am happy to make a meaningful difference in the creators’ lives,” said Joshi.

On the product side, Chief Product Officer and Data Scientist Krishna Desai will oversee the development of Animeta’s AI-powered platform to provide data and business intelligence to drive the company’s operations. A media expert with over 22 years of experience in the television and media industries, Desai has built data-driven plans for leading multinationals, including WPP and WarnerMedia, where he held the position of network head.

“I am excited to build an AI-powered tech product that has the potential to change the lives of millions of social content creators across the world and bring about a paradigm shift in the industry”, said Desai.

Rounding out the new leadership team, Biswamitra “Vishu” Ray will serve as SVP of branded content and creator projects, focusing on superstar creator growth and partnerships. Ray previously spent eight years at Meta, where he led creator strategy for Facebook and Instagram in India and managed the platforms’ relationships with the country’s most followed and talented creators.

“I’m fortunate that my creator friends perceive me as an ‘enabler,’” said Ray. “With my role at Animeta, I intend to do exactly that — enable more opportunities for creators and bring about a holistic, concerted effort which will lead to their sustained, scalable, well-rounded growth.”

Animeta is a Singapore-based creator tech company focused on creating and nurturing digital creators by helping them grow their communities and maximize their earnings across multiple social media platforms and customized brand solutions through the proprietary Animeta™ AI-based Self-Service Creator Tech platform. We offer our creator partners financial investment, data analytics, business intelligence, content strategy, creative supervision, and brand, PR, and social media expertise, in addition to data-driven, result-oriented, authentic brand campaigns. To learn more, visit Animeta.ai.