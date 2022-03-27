Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

SIDBI acquires stake in ONDC to facilitate market access to MSMEs

SIDBI acquires stake in ONDC to facilitate market access to MSMEs

Banking

SIDBI acquires stake in ONDC to facilitate market access to MSMEs

Rakesh Jha
Published on

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), the apex Financial Institution for financing and development of MSMEs in the country, has acquired 7.84 percent stake in the open public digital infrastructure framework entity named Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) through an investment of Rs 10 crore.




ONDC has been recently incorporated on December 30, 2021, with an objective to create a first of its kind open public digital infrastructure to develop and transform the Indian digital commerce ecosystem for both goods and services.

Shri S Ramann, CMD, SIDBI said “We are confident that our investment in ONDC will help develop digital infrastructure which aims to democratize the digital commerce in the country. The infrastructure created would serve as a public good by augmenting market access for MSMEs, particularly micro enterprises and retailers by lowering cost and effort for them to onboard the e-commerce market places. SIDBI, along with its network of Institutions, shall actively engage with ONDC to make this ambitious national project a success.”


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tezos India partners with IGDTUW to raise Blockchain awareness amongst female students

Tezos India partners with IGDTUW to raise Blockchain awareness amongst female students
By March 27, 2022
SIDBI acquires stake in ONDC to facilitate market access to MSMEs

SIDBI acquires stake in ONDC to facilitate market access to MSMEs
By March 27, 2022
Ola e-scooter catches fire in Pune, Co investigating matter

Ola e-scooter catches fire in Pune, Co investigating matter
By March 27, 2022
IAN invests USD 0.52 million in cross-border B2B marketplace Ensologic

Funding News

IAN invests USD 0.52 million in cross-border B2B marketplace Ensologic
Apollo.io raises USD 110 mn in Series C led by Sequoia

Funding News

Apollo.io raises USD 110 mn in Series C led by Sequoia
Free sleep app Neend raises $700k in seed round led by Better Capital

Funding News

India’s only free sleep app Neend raises $700k in seed round led by Better Capital
To Top
Loading...