Muthoottu Mini Financiers, a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in India, has been recognized as the ‘Best BFSI Brand‘. In a remarkable double win, both Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, and P.E. Mathai, CEO of Muthoottu Mini, were individually honored as the “Most Promising Business Leaders of Asia 2024“. These accolades underscore Muthoottu Mini’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector.









The prestigious ‘Best BFSI Brand’ award was presented to Muthoottu Mini Financiers by Mr. Ajay Choudhary, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board and Independent Director, NPCI. The ‘Most Promising Business Leaders in Asia Award’ was conferred upon the Managing Director and CEO of Muthoottu Mini by Mr. Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Former Secretary to the Ministry of External Affairs, BRICS Sherpa, and Ambassador to Switzerland, Turkey, and Egypt.

Under Mathew Muthoottu’s stewardship, Muthoottu Mini Financiers has significantly expanded its reach, growing from 861 branches in March 2023 to over 900 branches by December 2023 through strategic branch network expansion and partnerships with new distribution channels. The company aims to achieve a milestone of 1,000 branches by the end of 2024.

Expressing his gratitude for the awards, Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director of Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd, stated, “We at Muthoottu Mini are humbled and immensely proud to be recognized as the ‘Best BFSI Brand’ at The Economic Times Best BFSI Brands Conclave 2024. This award serves as a powerful validation of our dedication to building a customer-centric brand that fosters financial empowerment. This collective recognition motivates us to continue innovating, expanding our reach, and solidifying Muthoottu Mini’s position as a trusted and reliable partner for all financial needs.”

P.E. Mathai, Chief Executive Officer of Muthoottu Mini, echoed Mr. Muthoottu’s sentiments, emphasizing the importance of continuous innovation. He stated, “This recognition as ‘Best BFSI Brand’ is truly a team effort, underscoring the importance of continuous innovation. At Muthoottu Mini, we understand that customer needs are constantly evolving. That’s why we remain dedicated to developing a diverse range of financial products and services that cater to those needs. Receiving this award motivates us to keep driving this spirit of innovation forward and solidify our position as a leading player in the BFSI sector.”

The awards ceremony, held at the ET Now Best BFSI Brands 2024 and Times Now Most Promising Business Leaders of Asia 2024, focused on the theme ‘Financial Frontiers: Leading the Future of Banking and Finance’. It highlighted success stories of brands and leaders who have created safe, efficient, and equitable systems for their customers while maintaining growth in a competitive landscape.

The event also recognized other leading companies and business leaders such as the State Bank of India, Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors, Kotak Life Insurance, and prominent personalities including Arnab Banerjee, Managing Director & CEO of CEAT Limited; Sushant Dash, CEO of TATA Starbucks; and Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Infosys, among others.