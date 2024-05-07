Cadyce, a leading global consumer tech brand specializing in networking and connectivity solutions, has reported a remarkable 25% year-on-year revenue growth in FY23-24, primarily driven by the strong performance of its USB-C product line. The company experienced significant demand for its USB-C solutions across India, particularly in major metropolitan areas.









Throughout FY23-24, Cadyce witnessed an average of 25% month-on-month growth in its USB-C product range. Sales data indicates that over 1 million Cadyce products were sold pan-India, with 70% of its sales originating from Tier 1 cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad. Tier 2 cities contributed 20% of the sales, while Tier 3 cities accounted for 5%. The remaining 5% of sales came from other regions across the country.

The company also recorded a significant 30-40% surge in its quarterly product shipments. This remarkable sales performance was largely driven by the increasing consumer preference for Cadyce’s innovative and value-driven USB-C product range. The range includes a variety of USB-C cables, hubs, docks, adapters, and more, offering comprehensive connectivity solutions. Notably, around 30-40% of Cadyce’s sales were from repeat customers, indicating strong brand loyalty.

Swati Shah, Co-Founder of Cadyce, expressed her excitement about the positive consumer response, stating, “We are thrilled with the positive consumer response to our cutting-edge USB-C product lineup. As more and more devices make the transition to USB-C, we are strategically positioned to meet this escalating demand with our innovative yet economical end-to-end networking and connectivity solutions. At the same time, we are geared to expand our product portfolio across all our major connectivity solutions categories.”

Cadyce is committed to aggressively expanding its global presence while strengthening its position in the Indian market. The company is focused on growing its pan-India distribution network across physical retail outlets and enhancing its e-commerce channels, including its website, www.cadyce.com, and other major online platforms. This strategic approach aims to further establish Cadyce as a leader in providing cutting-edge networking and connectivity solutions.