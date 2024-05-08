Prodigy Finance, a leading international student loan lender, has announced a special limited-time offer for prospective master’s students. Aspiring international students can now save up to 3% on their education loan rates if they apply between April 23rd and May 7th, 2024. This promotion provides students with a unique opportunity to reduce the cost of their education loan.









Neha Sethi, CFO of Prodigy Finance, expressed excitement about the offer, stating, “We are thrilled to introduce this special promotion to help students achieve their dreams of studying internationally. At Prodigy Finance, we understand the importance of financial support when pursuing higher education abroad. Our special promotion is designed to help make higher education more accessible for all, regardless of their background or circumstances.”

During this promotional period, students can benefit from discounted education loan rates with Prodigy Finance. This opportunity allows students to study abroad at a lower overall cost, potentially saving thousands of dollars in the long term. Whether studying business, engineering, law, public policy, medicine, or any of the supported courses, students can take advantage of this offer to secure education loans at lower rates for their postgraduate studies abroad.

In addition to the promotion, Prodigy Finance also extends a heartfelt message to all mothers ahead of Mother’s Day. The company recognizes the endless love, sacrifice, and hard work that mothers put into their roles. Prodigy Finance wants to express appreciation and value for all mothers, especially working mothers who manage multiple responsibilities with grace and resilience. The company understands the challenges faced by working mothers and offers support and encouragement, believing that higher education can be a great opportunity for mothers to enhance their careers and secure better job prospects.

Prodigy Finance’s discounted rates on education loans aim to make it more affordable for women to invest in their future by pursuing postgraduate studies at top international universities. The company is committed to helping working mothers achieve their academic goals and build a better future for themselves and their families.

To take advantage of this limited-time opportunity to save on education loan rates, visit the Prodigy Finance website or contact their customer support team for more information on how to apply and secure your discounted loan today.