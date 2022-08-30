Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO to open on Sep 5; sets price band of Rs 500-525 per share

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO to open on Sep 5; sets price band of Rs 500-525 per share

Business

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO to open on Sep 5; sets price band of Rs 500-525 per share

Press Trust of India
Published on

Private sector lender Tamilnad Mercantile Bank on Tuesday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 500-525 per share for the Rs 832 crore-Initial Public Offering (IPO).



The initial share sale will open on September 5 and conclude on September 7. The bidding for anchor investors will open on September 2. The IPO will be a fresh issue of 1.58 crore equity shares and the Tuticorin-based bank proposes to utilise the proceeds from the issue for augmenting its Tier-I capital base to meet future capital requirements, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Also read: China shuts down world’s largest electronic market after COVID spike

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is one of the oldest private sector banks in the country with a history of almost 100 years. It offers a wide range of banking and financial services primarily to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), agricultural and retail customers. At the upper end of the price band, the bank is expected to mobilise Rs 831.6 crore through the IPO.

The company said that 75 per cent of the issue has been reserved for the qualified institutional investors, 15 per cent for the non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors. Axis Capital Limited, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book running lead managers to the public issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO to open on Sep 5; sets price band of Rs 500-525 per share

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO to open on Sep 5; sets price band of Rs 500-525 per share
By August 30, 2022
China shuts down world's largest electronic market after COVID spike

China shuts down world’s largest electronic market after COVID spike
By August 30, 2022
India could rank second in the global order of the e-commerce market by 2034

India to rank second in the global order of e-commerce market by 2034
By August 29, 2022
Healthcare startup Evelabs raises USD 200K from investors

Business

Healthcare startup Evelabs raises USD 200K from investors
Languify raises $180K in a Seed round led by Titan Capital

EdTech

Languify raises $180K in a seed round led by Titan Capital
Cloud, AI, IoT, drones set to transform insurance industry: ICICI Lombard's Girish Nayak

Business

Cloud, AI, IoT, drones set to transform insurance industry: ICICI Lombard’s Girish Nayak
To Top
Loading...