Novavente Secures $3 Million Investment from Highbrow Securities

In a significant move poised to propel its growth and innovation, Novavente Private Limited has secured a substantial $3 million investment from Highbrow Securities. Known for their expertise in high-risk and late-stage investments, particularly within the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector, Highbrow Securities is a distinguished leader in the capital markets.









This strategic investment is set to fuel Novavente’s ambitious expansion plans, enhancing its offerings and services while significantly boosting the workforce. The partnership is anticipated to play a pivotal role in driving growth and innovation for the platform, positioning Novavente for future success.

Highbrow Securities, with over 15 years of specialized experience, has guided over 100 initial public offerings (IPOs) across mainboard and SME platforms in India and globally, making a transformative impact on the capital markets. The firm continues to set benchmarks with its unparalleled knowledge and strategic foresight, planning to support over 50 IPO-bound companies in the coming months. Earlier this year, Tarun Singh, Managing Director of Highbrow Securities, projected nearly 400 IPOs in India for this financial year, a prediction validated by over 100 IPOs in the first quarter alone.

The investment in Novavente underscores Highbrow’s broader strategic vision, supported by over two decades of industry experience. Commenting on the strategic investment, Tarun Singh stated, “Investing in Novavente underscores our deep confidence in their innovative sales acceleration and AI-driven solutions. In today’s rapidly evolving market, sales acceleration is the future, with the industry projected to grow globally at nearly 15% CAGR. Generative AI will be transformative, becoming the new industry standard. Novavente is at the forefront of this shift, poised for exceptional growth. As they prepare for their IPO, Novavente offers a compelling high-growth narrative. We are genuinely excited to support them and eagerly anticipate a successful partnership as they navigate and lead this exciting journey.”

Novavente: A Leader in Technology Sales

Established in 2016, Novavente has been a pioneer in technology sales, delivering cutting-edge business solutions with a focus on customer-centric approaches. Specializing in global sales enablement and demand generation, Novavente employs AI, machine learning, sales automation, and research-driven strategies to help clients expand in current markets and explore new geographies.

The collaboration with Highbrow Securities not only provides Novavente with crucial financial support but also significantly enhances its market credibility as it prepares for its listing on the London Stock Exchange. Ronak Rajan, Founder & CEO of Novavente Private Limited, expressed his enthusiasm about this crucial step in the company’s growth journey: “Novavente has distinguished itself as a Global Thought Leader and Expert by delivering pioneering sales and demand generation solutions to its global clientele. Over the last 9 years, we have grown steadily and profitably year-on-year, and now we are excited to have Highbrow Securities as a strategic partner and advisor during the next phase of growth and global expansion. Their investment signifies strong confidence in our people, business model, vision, and overall growth potential. As we approach our IPO, their support and advice will be essential in helping us achieve our long-term goals.”

Serving a Diverse Clientele

Novavente serves Fortune 500 companies, large enterprises, and startups across the US, Europe, UK, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Esteemed clients include ONGC, LTIMindtree, Viacom18, Jio Cinema, Sodexo, and Alibaba. The company has generated millions in revenue for its clients across sectors such as IT, software, cloud, manufacturing, automotive, and media.

Investing in Generative AI

Beyond its core business, Novavente has made significant investments in developing generative AI products and services. To this end, it has invested in Thought Minds Systems Private Limited, an innovative startup specializing in generative AI. Since its inception in August 2023, Thought Minds has expanded to over 50 GenAI specialists and secured multiple major clients across the US, India, and the Middle East. They have offices in Kochi, Mumbai, and are headquartered in the USA.

This strategic partnership with Highbrow Securities heralds a promising future for Novavente, underpinned by a shared vision for innovation and success. As Novavente moves towards its IPO, the support from Highbrow is poised to play a crucial role in its journey towards becoming a key player on the global stage.