Tinder to host new edition of Swipe Night from Nov 7

Dating app Tinder on Tuesday said it will launch a second edition of its interactive video series ‘Swipe Night’ from November 7 that will allow its members in 25 global markets participate in the innovative experience that will run for three consecutive weeks.









The Emmy-nominated Swipe Night experience is returning with a new storyline that invites Tinder members to join a group of friends on a birthday weekend getaway where something goes terribly wrong. As a first-person story, Swipe Night: Killer Weekend, puts Tinder members in the heart of the episode, where even they become a suspect.

Like the inaugural Swipe Night, participants will use Tinder’s iconic Swipe feature to choose how the story unfolds. Each episode requires members to make more than 10 choices, and each of these decisions will take them down a different path within the experience, exposing them to unique clues or spaces to investigate as they get one step closer to cracking the case. At the end of each week, participants will be asked to choose their suspect and then can be paired in Fast Chat with someone who choose a different suspect.

Swipe Night was our first big experiment to see if members wanted to do something more than Swipe, and the answer was resoundingly ‘yes, Tinder Vice President of Product Kyle Miller said. The evolution of Swipe Night, and experiences more broadly on Tinder, allow members to have a fun, low pressure way to break the ice, he added. “We decided on the mystery genre, because it’s a conversation catalyst and a unique opportunity for members to get to know their match by working together to solve the crime, he said.

The first Swipe Night was experienced by 20 million members who saw a 26 per cent increase in matches (compared to a typical Sunday night). Miller said interest in true crime is at an all-time high on Tinder with bios mentioning the genre increasing 20 per cent since the beginning of the year, and more than 30,000 Tinder members are looking for their partner in crime in bios. Swipe Night: Killer Weekend is directed by Sasie Sealy and led by a cast of up-and-coming Gen Z talent.