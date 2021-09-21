Aisle launches Neetho, a matchmaking app for Telugu Speakers

Aisle, India’s second most downloaded dating app and a market leader in high intent dating has launched its vernacular dating app ‘Neetho’, for Telugu singles residing in and out of India. Neetho which means ‘With You’ in Telugu, will offer personalised dating experience for Telugu singles.









Telugu pop culture and films have always encouraged love marriages and finding life partners independently but the singles of the region did not have a platform to explore their options. This gap that existed led to the launch of ‘Neetho’. Neetho does not have any geographical limitations and connects Telugus from all parts of the world. All features on ‘Neetho’ are tailored to the likes of Telugu singles including fun icebreakers which have Telugu pop culture references. On Neetho, users can also send audio Invites in addition to the text Invites to express their interest in other members.

The launch of Neetho is in line with Aisle’s vision of building customised regional dating and creating a native dating experience. Aisle’s portfolio of apps currently include high intent dating app Aisle and vernacular apps ‘Arike’, ‘Anbe’ and ‘Neetho’. Over the last two years, Aisle’s revenue has grown by 70%, while the revenue from newly launched vernacular apps is growing 30% month on month. With the launch of these apps, Aisle has taken the first steps towards building a vernacular dating landscape by offering users a customised app suited to a region’s culture and habit. The company aims to launch one more vernacular app besides the three existing ones, by the end of 2021.

Commenting on the launch, Able Joseph, Founder and CEO, Aisle said, “Arike & Anbe, the dating apps we launched for Malayalis and Tamilians respectively, exceeded our growth expectations. We are now certain about the need for region specific dating apps. With the launch of Neetho, we have taken the first step in customising the dating experience for Telugu singles who are looking for long-term relationships. As a market leader in high-intent dating, we want to continue to create new experiences that help users meet someone special.”

Aisle has been expanding its portfolio from region-to-region, in order to tap the segments where the proposition to build a high intent dating app exists. Recently, the company announced that it has crossed a 6.5 million user base on its portfolio of apps. During the pandemic, Aisle introduced an interact before matching feature called ‘Rooms’ and priority-based matchmaking feature ‘Concierge’. Early this year, Aisle closed its pre-Series A funding round, led by Anas Rahman, Founder & MD of Hurun India, and Vinod Jose, Founder of Konglo Ventures and other angel/existing investors.

About Aisle-

Based out of Bangalore, Aisle is India’s market leader in high-intent dating apps, built for Indians by Indians. Designed for people of Indian-origin from around the world who are looking for serious relationships, Aisle has staked its claim to the middle ground between traditional matrimonial websites and casual dating apps. Aisle is uniquely customised for Indian sensitivities. Through its proprietary algorithm, Aisle empowers its users to celebrate their diversity by prioritising results based on the things that matter most to them – from mother tongue to hobbies and interests. Today Aisle has acquired over 6.5 million users, 9 percent of whom are NRIs from across 100 countries. Aisle’s unique approach to romance has made it the fastest-growing dating app in India.