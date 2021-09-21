Tourism, healthcare sectors in Kerala a model for the country; Som Parkash

The tourism, hospitality and health care sectors in Kerala is a model for the rest of the country and there is potential for growth in the commercial and industrial sectors due to good connectivity and skilled human resources, Minister for State for Commerce and Industry, Som Parkash said on Tuesday. Inaugurating the Vanijya Utsav (festival of commerce) in Kochi through a virtual platform, he said that despite the global slow down on account of COVID-19, India’s merchandise exports have shown an increasing trend.









“Kerala holds immense potential for further growth in the commerce and industrial sector due to good connectivity, communication network, availability of skilled and well-educated human resource in addition to the availability of spices – for which the State is renowned since time immemorial. The well-developed tourism and hospitality, health care segments in Kerala are a model for the rest of the country,” Parkash said.

Parkash said the the Ministry of Commerce has been taking various steps to facilitate agricultural exports and initiatives have been taken to achieve merchandise exports worth US$ 400 billion in the financial year 2021-22. Vanijya Utsav is being organised in hybrid mode at Kochi as part of the Vanijya Saptah programme of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav- the celebration of 75 years of Independence.

‘Vanijya Saptah’ is being celebrated from September 20 to 26 in every state and union territory to highlight India’s potential for trade and exports. Towards this end, a series of events focusing on economic growth and promotion of exports have been organised in Kerala by the Department of Commerce, Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Kerala, Spices Board, Directorate of Foreign Trade, Confederation of Indian Industry and Districts as Export Hubs.

V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, in his message, appreciated the efforts taken by the Spices Board and other export promotion bodies to associate with Indian missions in various countries in organizing continuous buyer seller meets and conducting online interactive sessions to strengthen India’s trade and export. Ernakulam MP, Hibi Eden, who attended the inaugural session, called for collaborative efforts from State and Central Governments to address the prevailing challenges in the production and processing fronts for export and economic growth.

K S Ellangovan Export Commissioner and Principal Secretary, department of Industries and Commerce, Kerala, highlighted the investor friendly initiatives being promoted by the state. He said the state focuses on optimum utilization of its existing strength in terms of skilled and highly skilled labour and expertise in the field of value addition for promoting exports. The event focuses on addressing the challenges faced by the industries and would discuss topics such as export prospects and challenges and opportunities for spices in the new normal.