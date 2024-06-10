The village panchayat of Calangute has announced plans to mandate proof of hotel reservations or impose an entry tax on tourists. This initiative aims to maintain cleanliness and manage traffic issues caused by visitors who litter the beach. Calangute panchayat Goa will formalise this resolution soon and seek approval from the district collector. If sanctioned, the new rule will take effect during the next tourist season, starting in October. Local residents will be exempt from this requirement.

In a bid to curb illegal activities and unsanitary practices by domestic tourists, a local panchayat in Goa has decided to establish five checkpoints to verify hotel bookings before allowing entry into its jurisdiction.









Approximately eight million tourists visit Goa annually, with many flocking to Calangute Beach in North Goa. However, this influx has led to issues like open defecation, roadside cooking, and illegal activities such as dance bars, drug use, and prostitution.

Calangute sarpanch Joseph Sequeira stated to IANS that tourists often camp in open areas without proper accommodation, leading to public defecation and other nuisances. To address these issues, the panchayat will seek permission from the Collector to implement the checkpoint policy.

“We will check if tourists have hotel bookings before allowing them entry, which will help keep the area clean and reduce illegal activities,” Sequeira said. The checkpoints will be strategically located at five identified spots.

Calangute Sarpanch Joseph Sequeira explained that the decision was prompted by the influx of tourists who arrive in large groups, litter the beach, and leave without cleaning up. “We want our village to be clean to attract quality tourists,” Sequeira said. He cited the example of Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra, where a similar tax is successfully collected from tourists.