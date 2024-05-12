In a significant development at the ongoing Arabian Travel Market 2024 in Dubai, Emirates Airlines, one of the world’s leading airlines, is considering initiating flights from Dubai to Lucknow. This announcement was made by one of their representatives who visited the Uttar Pradesh tourism pavilion at the event.









The presence of Emirates Airlines at the Uttar Pradesh tourism pavilion has sparked discussions on boosting the influx of tourists from the UAE to Uttar Pradesh, India’s leading state in domestic tourism. Uttar Pradesh is actively pursuing strategies to enhance inbound tourism and is promoting its tourism destinations globally.

The state’s pavilion at the Arabian Travel Market showcased prominent sites such as the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, the upcoming Mahakumbh, key Buddhist sites, Chunar Fort, the Sufi circuit, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, and Chitrakoot, among others. These attractions garnered attention from thousands of tour operators from various countries visiting the pavilion.

Prateek Heera, President of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), revealed that discussions were held with Emirates Airlines representatives regarding the launch of flights to Lucknow. The selection of Lucknow as a potential destination for Emirates Airlines flights is based on its status as both the capital and its excellent airport facilities, which would facilitate accessibility for residents from other districts.

Uttar Pradesh is renowned for hosting globally significant religious and spiritual tourism sites, which have been divided into twelve tourism circuits by the state. In addition to promoting prominent tourism destinations, the state is now aiming to bolster wedding, health, wellness, and other tourism options to cater to every category of traveler.

Mukesh Kumar Meshram, Principal Secretary of the Department of Tourism and Culture, stated, “Uttar Pradesh is taking rapid strides in tourism development. The promotion of Uttar Pradesh’s tourism destinations at the Arabian Travel Market 2024 is expected to attract tourists from around the world to Uttar Pradesh, and we are positive of achieving greater heights in inbound tourism as well.”

The potential launch of Emirates Airlines flights to Lucknow signifies a significant opportunity for both Uttar Pradesh and Emirates Airlines to enhance connectivity and promote tourism between Dubai and Lucknow, offering travelers a seamless and convenient travel experience.