The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India participated in FITUR from the 18th to 22nd of January in Madrid which is one of the world’s largest international travel exhibitions. In cognizance of the situation after the pandemic, this participation is significant to step up the recovery of inbound tourism to pre-pandemic levels.

The Ministry of Tourism took a space of 253 sq. meters, with over 30 participants co-exhibiting with the India Pavilion to participate in the Exhibition. The India Pavilion was graced by the presence of the King and Queen of Spain and was formally inaugurated by His Excellency, Mr Dinesh K. Patnaik, Dr Abhay Sinha, DG SEPC, Indian Ambassador to Spain, Mr Mohammed Riyas, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism, Kerala, and Mr Rakesh Kumar Verma, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. The Inauguration of the India Pavilion was done with Ribbon Cutting followed by Indian cultural performances and Yoga sessions.









After the inauguration, the Indian delegation and participants went around the India Pavilion and booths of various participating states and tour operators. The participation was coordinated by Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC). During the day, Incredible India organized various Culture Performances, Yoga Sessions, Mehndi and Bollywood Dance Performances.

The Indian Delegation led by Mr Rakesh Kumar Verma, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism participated in key business meetings with senior leadership from Melia Hotels International, Palladium Hotel Group, Expedia Group, World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), Cushman & Wakefield, and the Indo-Spanish Chambers of Commerce. These meetings facilitated by the dedicated Industry Development & Investment Promotion (IDIP) Division at the Ministry of Tourism managed by Invest India, had discussions around investment opportunities in the Indian tourism & hospitality sector. The leadership from these organizations were also formally invited to participate in the 1st Global Tourism Investors’ Summit being organized by the Ministry of Tourism between 10th – 12th April, 2023 in New Delhi on lines of India’s G20 Presidency.

Dr Abhay Sinha, Director General SEPC shared, “This participation is important to position India as one of the leading destinations for tourism be it recreational or medical. We ensured that with various activities, discussions and meets, we help increase inbound tourism and facilitate its growth.”

His Excellency, Mr Dinesh K. Patnaik, Indian Ambassador to Spain shared, “FITUR will be instrumental in helping us expedite the recovery of the country’s inbound tourism to the pre-pandemic levels. We have had key meetings with major stakeholders from around the world and paved the way forward for accelerated growth.”

Rakesh Kumar Verma, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, the Government of India, said, “It is truly an important strategic decision to be here at FITUR. It has helped our tourism industry connect with major stakeholders from around the world.”